Twilio Loss Widens, Revenue Beats Estimates

Twilio, (TWLO) - Get Report the provider of a cloud-based communications platform, reported a wider second-quarter net loss and higher adjusted earnings on 46% higher revenue.

The company's technology enables developers to easily add communications channels like voice, text, chat, video and email to applications. Via those applications, businesses can communicate with customers in the ways they deem most beneficial.

The San Francisco company posted a loss of $99.9 million, or 71 cents a share, compared with a deficit of $92.6 million, or 72 cents, in the year-earlier quarter. Shares outstanding rose 9.5% to 141.6 million from 129.3 million.

Excluding special items, Twilio reported second-quarter earnings per share tripled from a year earlier to 9 cents. The adjusted earnings are based on 153.7 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Revenue reached $400.8 million from $275 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of an adjusted loss of $0.09 a share on revenue of $368.3 million.

Twilio initiated third-quarter guidance, estimating an adjusted loss of 5 cents to 9 cents a share on revenue ranging $401 million to $406 million.

FactSet's survey is estimating a third-quarter adjusted loss of 6 cents a share on revenue of $379 million.

At last check Twilio shares were trading 5.4% lower at $268.50. They closed the regular session on Tuesday down 0.9% at $283.76.

The stock nearly tripled in 2020 through the regular session Tuesday.

