Pfizer, UPS, Exxon, Alibaba - Tuesday's Premarket Movers

Stock futures on Tuesday rose, led by hopes for more U.S. stimulus and for progress on vaccinations.

1. Pfizer PFE | Up 0.7%

Shares of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report were higher as the health-care group posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed estimates but exceeded the revenue target.

Pfizer reported earnings of 42 cents a share, a 14% increase from the year-earlier period. Revenue rose 12% to $11.7 billion. Analysts estimated earnings of 48 cents a share on revenue of $11.4 billion.

Pfizer now expects about $15 billion in revenue this year from its covid-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech. (BNTX) - Get Report

2. United Parcel Service UPS | Up 4.8%

Shares of UPS (UPS) - Get Report were rising after the Atlanta package-delivery giant posted a 21% jump in fourth-quarter revenue to $24.9 billion, beating analysts' expectations.

UPS posted adjusted earnings of $2.66 a share vs. $2.11 in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting $2.14 a share.

3. Alibaba BABA | Down 0.4%

U.S. listed shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report dropped Tuesday even though the Chinese tech giant posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings as its e-commerce business benefited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue rose 37% to 221.08 billion yuan ($34.24 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31, above estimates of 214.38 billion yuan, according to data from Refinitiv.

4. Exxon Mobil XOM | Up 2%

Shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report traded higher Tuesday even after the oil giant posted a net loss of more than $20 billion for the fourth-quarter but adjusted earnings topped Wall Street expectations.

Adjusted earnings fell to 3 cents a share from 41 cents a share, but beat the FactSet consensus of 1 cent a share. Group revenue, Exxon said, fell 31% to $46.5 billion and missed analysts' estimates of $48.76 billion.

Exxon also said it formed ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, and would invest $3 billion in the group by 2025. It aims to reduce greenhouse gas by as much as 20% from 2016 levels.

5. Harley-Davidson HOG | Down 7.6%

Shares of Harley Davidson (HOG) - Get Report fell on Tuesday after the motorcycle maker swung to a fourth-quarter loss on 32% lower revenue.

Harley reported a loss of 63 cents a share for the fourth quarter against expectations of a profit of 14 cents a share.