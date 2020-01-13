IHS Markit Expected to Earn 61 Cents a Share

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $249.6 million, or 61 cents a share, on sales of $1.1 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 18 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 57 cents a share on sales of $1.1 billion. It reported net income of $104.5 million.

Quarterly estimates have risen less than 1 cent a share in the past month.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $260.4 million, or 63 cents a share, on sales of $1.1 billion.

IHS Markit is currently trading at a price-to-forward-earnings ratio of 27.3 based on the 12-month estimates of 19 analysts surveyed by FactSet.