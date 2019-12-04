Dollar General Corp. (DG) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $355.1 million, or $1.38 a share, on sales of $6.9 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 23 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.26 a share on sales of $6.4 billion. It reported a net income of $407.2 million.

The stock has fallen 2% since the company last reported earnings on Aug. 29.

Quarterly estimates have risen less than 1 cent a share over the past month.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $513.6 million, or $2.01 a share, on sales of $7.1 billion.

Dollar General is currently trading at a price-to-forward-earnings ratio of 21.3 based on the 12-month estimates of 26 analysts surveyed by FactSet.

