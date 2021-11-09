TSMC And Sony Partner to Build $7B Chip Plant in Japan

Amid a global semiconductor shortage, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Sony Group Corp. (SONY), are partnering to build a Japanese chip plant worth $7 billion.

Slated for the southwestern city of Kumamoto, the plant will produce the semiconductor chips that are necessary for everything from cars to camera sensors.

While the deal is subject to Japan's regulatory approval, construction is scheduled to start in 2022 and employ 1,500 high-tech professionals to produce 45,000 12-inch wafers a month.

A global semiconductor shortage has affected companies such as Volkswagen (VWAGY) and Nintendo (NTDOY) in their ability to meet demand earlier this year and is expected to go on for years due to the resources necessary to ramp up production.

"While the global semiconductor shortage is expected to be prolonged, we expect partnership with TSMC to contribute to securing a stable supply of logic wafers, not only for us but also for the overall industry," Terushi Shimizu, president and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, said in a press statement.

Though the 2024 opening date is too late to meet the immediate demand for this technology, the project has "strong support from the Japanese government."

The Wall Street Journal reported that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning legislation that provides funding to semiconductor factories as a way of bringing business back to Japan after the country fell behind Taiwan in production — the Kumamoto region was chosen because it has the ample water resources necessary to produce semiconductors.

TSMC shares were up 1.5% while SONY shares were down 0.97% after news of the plant was announced.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp., a subsidiary of Sony Corp., also plans to invest $500 million in the new TSMC subsidiary Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing. That would make it a minority stakeholder with less than 20% equity.