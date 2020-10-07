Trump Touts Regeneron in Video Message - TheStreet
Trump Touts Regeneron in Video Message

Maskless president praises experimental monoclonal antibody he received while hospitalized.
President Donald Trump repeatedly touted “Regeneron” in a video message released late Wednesday, apparently confusing the manufacturer of an experimental drug he received while hospitalized with the medication itself.

“I wasn’t feeling that hot,” Trump said in the video, recorded outside the Oval Office at the White House. “But they gave me Regeneron and it was like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately,” Trump said. The president didn't wear a mask while recording the video.

Trump actually received a monoclonal antibody cocktail made by Regeneron  (REGN) - Get Report. The medication, which has yet to be approved for use in the U.S., was given under tightly controlled compassionate use rules for experimental medications.

Trump touted a similar medication from Eli Lilly  (LLY) - Get Report. He claimed he is working to distribute the drugs for free. “I think we’re going to work it so you’re going to get ‘em and you’re going to get ‘em free,” Trump said. “We’ve got hundreds of thousands of doses that are almost ready,” Trump said.

Trump said distribution of the medication would be handled by the military. 

“I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president,” Trump said. ”I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it.”

More than a dozen White House aides and advisers have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in recent days, many following a Rose Garden ceremony to announce Trump’s Supreme Court nominee on Sept. 26. Trump's wife Melania has also come down with the virus. 

Regeneron is strictly limited in the number of compassionate use cases it can obtain for the drug.

Shares of Regeneron rose $16.60, or 2.8%, to $608.29 in after-hours trading. 

