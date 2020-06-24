President Trump Will End Funding for Covid-19 Testing Sites

The Trump administration will stop funding the 13 testing sites it has around the country and will instead rely on public-private partnerships to test people.

The Trump administration plans to end federal funding and support for coronavirus testing sites, NBC News reported Wednesday, even as new cases continue to spike around the country as states start to reopen their economies.

The stock market is down across each index today, as Wall Street is selling off shares after several U.S. states, including Florida, Texas, and California, see spikes in new coronavirus cases.

The White House says that the move is an effort to "broaden community testing," according to the report, which would put more emphasis on public-private partnerships with companies like CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report and Walgreens (WBA) - Get Report.

The program has partnerships with CVS, Kroger (KR) - Get Report, Walgreens, Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Report, and Walmart (WMT) - Get Report.

The move comes a day after President Donald Trump said "I don't kid" responding to a reporter's question asking if he was joking when he said that he wanted to slow coronavirus testing down during a campaign rally on Saturday.

Presidential aides at first said that the President was "kidding" when he made the remarks during his free-wheeling rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend.

He called testing a "double-edged sword" because more testing reveals more positive cases.

"Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever-expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!," the President tweeted Tuesday.

The plan is to end funding for the Community-based Testing Sites Program by June, which was a delay from the plan to end funding for the program by April.

There are 13 federally supported testing sites in five states across the country, including 7 in Texas, in the federally funded Health and Human Services program.

The program was enacted to "provide Americans with faster, less invasive care" while also "protecting healthcare personnel by eliminating direct contact with symptomatic individuals."