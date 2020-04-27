Trump Set to Announce Expansion of Coronavirus Testing

President Trump will announce expanded availability of coronavirus testing, a media report says. Some 5 million Americans have been tested so far.

President Donald Trump reportedly will announce today expanded availability of coronavirus tests, as states struggle to get their economies back up and running.

Many political, business and health leaders say expanded testing is necessary to enable people to safely go back to work and gather in public.

For now about 150,000 tests a day are occurring throughout the country, and several times that amount are necessary, experts say.

About 5 million people have been tested, less than 2% of the population.

The president is set to announce the expanded testing in a meeting with retail executives, two knowledgeable sources told Bloomberg.

Among the obstacles blocking more testing is a shortage of swabs to collect samples and a shortage of chemical media to carry them to labs.

Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer calls for the government to test everyone in the nation once every two weeks. That would cost $100 billion, he estimates.

“I’m on the optimistic end of how quickly we can scale testing up,” Romer told the Washington Post. “I do think there’s a way most people could feel safe returning to what feels like normal life this summer if we do this wide-scale testing.”

To be sure, it may not be possible to move as quickly as we want on testing, says Avik Roy, president of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity.

“We’ve taken for granted that our ingenuity can solve almost any problem,” he wrote in The Wall Street Journal on Saturday. “But what if, in this case, it can’t? What if we can’t scale up coronavirus testing as quickly as we need to?”