Trump Sues Google, Facebook and Twitter Over Account Suspension

Trump announced a class action suit that will include other people who claim they were suspended due to their politics.

Former President Donald Trump announced class action lawsuits against Facebook (FB) - Get Report CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report CEO Jack Dorsey, and Google (GOOGL) - Get Report CEO Sundar Pichai Wednesday.

The move comes months after Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube suspended the former POTUS from their platforms.

Trump is the lead class representative in a lawsuit being filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The lawsuit seeks immediate injunctive relief to allow the "prompt restoration" of his social media accounts. He also is asking the court to impose punitive damages on the defendants in the case.

The class action lawsuits enable Trump to sue the tech CEOs on behalf of a broader group of people whom he argues have also been censored on the social media networks due to their political affiliations.

Last month, Facebook said that Donald Trump's accounts at Facebook and Instagram will be suspended for two years following the former president's praise for rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Building.

On Jan. 6, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building in an attempt to overturn Trump's defeat in the presidential election by disrupting the joint session of Congress that had assembled to count electoral votes to formalize President Joe Biden's victory.

Meanwhile, Twitter announced it had permanently suspended Trump's account just a couple of days after the January riot "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company said at the time.

Google's YouTube platform on Jan. 12 suspended Trump's channel for violating its policies for inciting violence.

Facebook shares were down 0.6% at $350.70 at last check. Twitter was down 2% at $68.75, and Google parent Alphabet shares were up 0.2% at $2,529.02.