Trump to Bar Chinese Passenger Airlines From Flying to U.S.

The Trump administration plans to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the U.S., a media report says.

President Donald Trump plans to forbid Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the U.S. starting June 16 as part of its effort to force China to let U.S. airlines resume their flights to the nation, a media report says.

Sources told Reuters that the policy is scheduled to be announced Wednesday and that the timing of its start could be accelerated.

The White House is upset that China isn’t abiding by the terms of an agreement that would allow U.S. carriers to fly to China.

Last month, the White House accused China of preventing U.S. airlines from resuming service to China, and it required four Chinese carriers to file flight schedules with the U.S. government.

Trump has fought with the Chinese government virtually since his inauguration in 2017 over matters ranging from trade to military policy to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Trump said in a speech that China’s intervention in Hong Kong represents a clear violation of its legal obligations to guarantee the island’s autonomy.

As a result, the U.S. will end its special treatment for Hong Kong, which allows for easier travel and trade between the U.S. and Hong Kong, he said.

“China has plainly violated its treaty obligations,” Trump said. It has imposed a new national security law on Hong Kong in recent days to assert its control over the former British colony.

“Hong Kong no longer is sufficiently autonomous to warrant special treatment,” Trump said. “I’m eliminating the policy that gives Hong Kong special treatment, including the extradition treaty and export controls.”