Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for Covid-19

President Trump's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said she tested positive for covid, following the president's diagnosis days earlier.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with the disease and hospitalized.

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms," McEnany said in a statement.

"No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit."

McEnany said she "definitively" had no knowledge of presidential adviser Hope Hicks's diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday.

McEnany, who described herself as "an essential worker," said she would self-quarantine and work remotely.

Doctors have said that Trump's condition is improving and that he may be able to leave Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday.

Trump had experienced two episodes of "transient drops" in his oxygen saturation.

On Sunday, Trump took an unannounced trip around the hospital to greet supporters. James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed and a doctor at George Washington University, decried the move as "political theater."

In addition to Trump and Hicks, First Lady Melania Trump and former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, along with at least three Republican senators, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump has been criticized for his response to the pandemic, including his reluctance to wear a mask. He has repeatedly mocked Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask.

He has also attended events that ignored social distancing, including a large White House event with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26.

Biden tested negative for covid on Sunday.

At the same time, the New York Times reported on Sunday that Biden's staff has said little about the protocols they are following to keep the candidate healthy. If he is elected in November, he would become the oldest U.S. president ever elected.

The U.S. leads the world in coronavirus infections, currently at 7.42 million, and in deaths from the disease, which are closing in on 210,000.