Trump Organization and CFO Expected to Face Tax Charges

Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg may soon face tax-related charges, a media report says.
Author:

Trump Organization, former President Donald Trump's company, and its chief financial officer are reportedly expected to be charged as soon as Thursday with tax-related crimes.

Allen Weisselberg, the CFO, is expected to face charges for allegedly failing to pay taxes on fringe benefits from the company, including school tuition, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The charges would follow a long-running investigation by the Manhattan district attorney's office and the New York State attorney general.

Trump attorneys recently met with local prosecutors in a failed attempt to persuade prosecutors not to proceed with their case.

Trump's attorney, Ron Fischetti, told USA Today last week that prosecutors had not succeeded in securing Weisselberg's cooperation and that he expected charges to be filed against the company and possibly Weisselberg.

Trump himself has denied any wrongdoing and called the inquiries politically motivated. 

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has been digging deep into the operations of the Trump family business for possible fraud involving banks, insurance companies and taxing entities, reports say.

Last month, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that a parallel civil inquiry had escalated to a criminal probe and that state authorities had joined Vance's investigation. 

In February Trump's accounting firm was forced to turn over eight years of tax records as part of a lengthy legal battle that ended at the Supreme Court.

Prosecutors have been examining the Trump Organization's banking, tax and insurance transactions with a focus on whether the company manipulated property values to obtain favorable loans and reduced tax rates. 

Former Trump personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen has said he has met with New York prosecutors multiple times in cooperation with their investigation.

Earlier this month, Facebook  (FB) - Get Report said that Donald Trump's accounts at Facebook and Instagram would be suspended for two years following the former president's praise for rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Building.

