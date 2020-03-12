Trump Market Gains Have Been Cut 75%

Three-quarters of the gains in the S&P 500 since President Trump took office have been wiped out by the recent market carnage.

The conronavirus-driven slump in U.S. equities has seen U.S. stocks wipe out 75% of their gains since President Trump took office.

The S&P 500 index fell 213.73 points, or 7.8%, to 2,527.65 on Thursday afternoon, following an Oval Office address from Trump Wednesday evening that did nothing to calm fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Thursday saw a growing list of forced limits on public gatherings, suspensions of sporting events, and even the closure of Broadway theaters in response to the coronavirus.

With Thursday's declines, the S&P 500 has lost 868 points since its all-time high of 3,393.52 set Feb. 19. That’s equivalent to 77% of the index’s gains between Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017 and the peak.

The index has lost almost 69% of its gains for the period between Nov. 8, 2016, when Trump’s election victory first set a fire under equities, and the Feb. 19 peak.

Thursday's action pushed the S&P 500 well into so-called bear market territory, a 20% decline from recent highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell into a bear market Wednesday. The moves have effectively marked an end to the longest bull market in U.S. history which began almost exactly 11 years ago on March 9, 2009.

The S&P last closed below its current level on Jan. 2, 2019.

Of course, the heightened volatility of recent days means that the S&P 500 could claw back some of its losses fairly quickly, in the event the coronavirus economic impact is somehow contained. However, it would take nearly a 35% rise in the S&P 500 to reclaim the heights from which it so recently and spectacularly has fallen.