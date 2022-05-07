Skip to main content
Binance Backs Elon Musk’s Deal to Take Twitter Private
Binance Backs Elon Musk’s Deal to Take Twitter Private

Trump Loses Lawsuit Over Twitter Ban

Federal judge dismisses case, but leaves a narrow window for filing an amended complaint.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A lawsuit by former president Donald Trump seeking to overturn his ban from Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report was dismissed by a Federal judge.

The suit was filed by Trump after Twitter  banned him from the online service following the fatal Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

In a 17-page ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge James Donato pointed out that Trump was “not starting from a position of strength,” with the lawsuit.

“Twitter is a private company, and ‘the First Amendment applies only to governmental abridgements of speech, and not to alleged abridgements by private companies,’” Donato wrote, citing previously established case law.

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk, who has announced plans to buy Twitter in a $44 billion deal, has hinted he could move to lift Trump's ban. Trump has claimed he isn't interested in returning to the platform, insisting he will pursue his own floundering Truth social media platform.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Notwithstanding Twitter's status as a private company, Musk has argued that it serves as a kind of digital town square which should welcome  virtually all views and comments. Musk terms himself a free-speech "absolutist."

Government Entity

While Trump might have been able to succeed if he could prove that Twitter banned him on behalf of a state or the federal government, “overall, the amended complaint does not plausibly allege that Twitter acted as a government entity when it closed plaintiffs’ accounts.”

Trump’s complaint was dismissed in its entirety.  However, Donato wrote that Trump could file an amended complaint “that is consistent with this order by May 27, 2022.”

The judge, who sits in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, added that, “the amended complaint may not add any new claims or defendants without express prior leave of Court. Plaintiffs are advised that further opportunities to amend are not likely to be granted.”

The case was originally filed in Florida. It was moved to California because under Twitter’s terms of service, “California law will govern all disputes that arise between Twitter and its users,” the judge noted. 

Tags
terms:
MediaInvestingLawElon Musk
Darkened, bird's-eye-view photo of a city's buildings with text overlay that reads "What Is a Put option?"
P

What Is a Put Option? Definition, Examples & Trading Strategies

By TheStreet Staff
Darkened photo of tall office buildings in a city with text overlay that reads "What Is a Call Option?"
C

What Is a Call Option? Definition, Explanation & Strategies

By TheStreet Staff
Elon Musk Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLATWTR

Elon Musk Responds to Rumors About Trump, Love Life

By Luc Olinga
Disneyland Star Wars Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Disney Theme Park Adds Even More 'Star Wars'

By Michael Tedder
Federal Reserve Building Lead
INVESTING

U.S. Banks in Good Shape Amid Market Volatility, Fed Says

By Ellen Chang
Dr. Strange 2 Lead JS
INVESTING
DISAMCX

Dr. Strange Kicks off a Blockbuster Summer. Is it Enough for AMC?

By Michael Tedder
Bacon Booster Cheese & Cheese Lead JS
LIFESTYLE
QSR

Burger King Has a New Challenge for its Hungriest Customers

By Colette Bennett
5 costco a katz : Shutterstock
INVESTING
COSTNVDA

Costco, Nvidia Lauded by AAP's Versace

By Dan Weil