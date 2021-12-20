Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What You Missed in Crypto Today: Steph Curry, Adidas, Bitcoin Survey
What You Missed in Crypto Today: Steph Curry, Adidas, Bitcoin Survey
Publish date:

Trump Booed By Audience After Announcing Booster Shot

Trump and host Bill O'Reilly are both in their 70s.
Author:

Former President Donald Trump announced to an audience in Dallas that he received a Covid-19 booster shot, news which drew a spattering of boos from some in the crowd. 

Forty-five was on the last leg of his "The History Tour" live interview show that he has been doing with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly. 

"What we've done is historic. I think this would have been the Spanish flu of 1917 where up to 100 million people died," without the vaccine, Trump said while taking credit for Operation Warp Speed, which pushed out the vaccine in nine months after his presidency ended.

Trump came out against vaccine mandates, but urged his audience to "take credit for the vaccine" as both O'Reilly and Trump said that they have received boosters. 

TheStreet Recommends

O'Reilly is 72 and Trump is 75.

Trump had previously told the Wall Street Journal in September that he "probably wouldn't get a booster shot." 

"I'm in good shape from that standpoint. I'll look at stuff later on," he said. "I'm not against it, but it's probably not for me."

Political Divide

Polling suggests that Republicans and those on the right are far more likely to shun the Covid vaccine than their counterparts on the left of the political spectrum.

As of Sept. 13, nearly 53% of people in counties that voted for Biden were fully vaccinated, compared to just under 40% for counties that Trump won, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation

Indexes Plunge In Hong Kong, China As Wall Street's Bloodbath Spills Over To Asian Stock Markets, Weighing On Technology Firms
STOCKS
BIIBMRNASPX

Stocks Finish Lower as Omicron Fears Drag Markets

Vera Bradley Surges as First-Quarter Revenue Tops Estimates
INVESTING
VRA

Remember: With Options, Volatility is Your Friend

Edwards Lifesciences Lead
INVESTING

Jim Cramer Talks With CEO of Edwards Lifesciences

Pfizer BioNTech Moderna Lead
INVESTING
NVAXPFEMRNA

Vaccine Stocks: Trading Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax Amid Omicron Outbreak

Cinemark Lead
INVESTING
DISCNK

Cinemark, ESPN Team up to Show College Football Playoffs

Visitors check an electric vehicle (EV) displayed at the Tesla booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai on April 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING
TSLA

Is Tesla Running out of Power? Shares Drop 27% As Market Whipsaws

4 Surprising Facts About Anthony Bourdain's Life and Career
INVESTING
TDISAAPL

Will The CNN, HBO Partnership Be A Streaming War Casualty?

Google Nest Thermostat Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

Prepare for the New Year With These Smart Home Devices on Sale