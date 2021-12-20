Trump Booed By Audience After Announcing Booster Shot

Trump and host Bill O'Reilly are both in their 70s.

Former President Donald Trump announced to an audience in Dallas that he received a Covid-19 booster shot, news which drew a spattering of boos from some in the crowd.

Forty-five was on the last leg of his "The History Tour" live interview show that he has been doing with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly.

"What we've done is historic. I think this would have been the Spanish flu of 1917 where up to 100 million people died," without the vaccine, Trump said while taking credit for Operation Warp Speed, which pushed out the vaccine in nine months after his presidency ended.

Trump came out against vaccine mandates, but urged his audience to "take credit for the vaccine" as both O'Reilly and Trump said that they have received boosters.

O'Reilly is 72 and Trump is 75.

Trump had previously told the Wall Street Journal in September that he "probably wouldn't get a booster shot."

"I'm in good shape from that standpoint. I'll look at stuff later on," he said. "I'm not against it, but it's probably not for me."

Political Divide

Polling suggests that Republicans and those on the right are far more likely to shun the Covid vaccine than their counterparts on the left of the political spectrum.

As of Sept. 13, nearly 53% of people in counties that voted for Biden were fully vaccinated, compared to just under 40% for counties that Trump won, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.