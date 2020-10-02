Trump and 20,000 Amazon Workers Join List of Millions With Covid-19

President Trump announces he has Covid-19, while Amazon, the online retailing giant, says nearly 20,000 of its workers have been infected.

Covid-19 shows no preference for whom it targets and infects.

The leader of the free world, U.S. President Donald Trump, his wife, first lady Melania Trump, and nearly 20,000 Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report employees have now joined the unfortunate millions who have contracted Covid-19 as it continues its silent, deadly and as yet unchecked global attack.

The president announced on Twitter at nearly 1 a.m. ET Friday that he and the first lady had contracted the virus. That followed news that his senior advisor, Hope Hicks, also had tested positive for Covid-19.

The bombshell revelations followed e-commerce giant Amazon.com’s announcement late Thursday that 19,816 of its front-line U.S. employees at Amazon and Whole Foods have tested positive or been presumed positive for the coronavirus.

In a blog post, the company said it did a "thorough analysis of data on all 1,372,000 Amazon and Whole Foods Market front-line employees across the US employed at any time from March 1 to September 19, 2020."

Amazon repeatedly had resisted making public data on the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases at its warehouses, which have become crucial hubs for household supplies being shipped to online shoppers during the pandemic.

The president’s diagnosis, the most serious known health threat to a sitting American president in decades, comes as global cases of Covid-19 pass 34 million. More than 1 million individuals have perished from the disease, including 207,808 in the U.S. as of Friday, according to figures compiled by John Hopkins University.

It also comes on a day of generally negative news related to the virus. New York state reported the most cases since May, while the U.S. pace of infections remained steady. In New York City, cases are rising as schools reopen. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, started among back-to-school college kids.

Even as companies continue wide-scale testing of various potential vaccines, a viable, approved Covid-19 treatment and antidote remains elusive.

Companies including Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, Regeneron (REGN) - Get Report, Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report, BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, and others that have vaccine trials underway all have expressed caution about putting a time frame on having a vaccine widely available to the public.

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report CEO Albert Bourla said he was "disappointed" that vaccine plans were discussed at the U.S. presidential debate “in political terms rather than scientific facts.”

Even if a Covid-19 vaccine is approved soon, it could still take a while for life to return to normal, according to new research from the U.K. that highlights a series of potential problems that could prolong the pandemic.

The report, issued by the Royal Society, a scientific body in the U.K., delves into the timeline of vaccine production and serves as a reality check on a series of “enormous” problems researchers predict in terms of making and delivering the potentially life-saving doses.

Shares of vaccine makers were mixed in premarket trading on Friday. Moderna stock was up 1.66% at $71.19, Novavax was up 2.11% at $107.01 and BioNTech was up 0.39% at $72.99. Shares of Pfizer were down 0.69% at $36.12 while Regeneron was unchanged $568.14.