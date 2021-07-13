TheStreet home
Here's Why Bitcoin Miners Are Heading West
Truck Maker Paccar Wavers After J.P. Morgan Upgrade to Outperform

J.P. Morgan is bullish on machinery and construction equipment, including truck maker Paccar.
Shares of Paccar  (PCAR) - Get Report were rising Tuesday after the truck maker was part of an upgrade of the machinery sector by J.P. Morgan analysts. 

Paccar was upgraded to overweight from neutral as the investment firm said the sector had some buying opportunities for long-term investors. 

The Bellevue, Wash., producer of commercial trucks is one of those potential winners, the investment firm's Ann Duignan says. Her price target on Paccar is $112.

Duignan also upgraded Agco  (AGCO) - Get Report, the Duluth, Ga., agricultural-equipment producer, and Terex  (TEX) - Get Report, the Norwalk, Conn., producer of cranes, work platforms and other equipment, to overweight from neutral.

The Goldman analyst says demand remains strong, but sector will be constrained by supply-chain challenges. 

At last check, Shares of Paccar was little changed at $88.29. Agco was down 0.6% at $130.63 and Terex was off 1.8% at $46.71.

Earlier this year, Paccar and Aurora, an autonomous-vehicle startup that acquired Uber Technologies'  (UBER) - Get Report driverless vehicles division, said they would develop and commercialize autonomous trucks for use in freight transportation. 

The companies said they would work to integrate “Paccar's autonomous vehicle platform with the Aurora Driver to enhance the safety and operational efficiency of Paccar's customers.”

Under the partnership, Paccar will supply versions of its Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks, while Aurora will provide its hardware, software and operational services, according to a statement. 

Kenworth T680 and Peterbilt 579 trucks utilizing the Aurora Driver are expected to be deployed in North America in the next several years.

