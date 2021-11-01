Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
What's in Biden's Revamped Economic and Climate Plan
What's in Biden's Revamped Economic and Climate Plan
Publish date:

Trivago Stock Rises on Q3 Profit Beat as Travel Restrictions Ease

Trivago, the hotel and accommodation search platform, swings to a third-quarter profit and revenue jumps as travel restrictions are eased.
Author:

Trivago  (TRVG) - Get trivago N.V. Sponsored ADR Class A Report stock was surging Monday as easing Covid-19 travel restrictions helped the hotel and accommodation search platform beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings forecasts 

American depositary receipts of the Dusseldorf, Germany, company at last check were 6.2% higher at $2.80. 

"Over the last months, significant progress has been made to control the Covid-19 pandemic across many of our most significant geographic markets," Trivago said in a statement. 

"Dozens of countries have lifted restrictions on daily life and permitted the resumption of regular office work, schooling and even large events."

The company added that travel restrictions are gradually being lifted, "although more slowly than many had previously anticipated."

Trivago reported net income of 5.53 million euros ($6.4 million), compared with a loss of 2.31 million euros ($2.67 million) in the year-earlier period. Earnings per share came to 0.01 euro, compared with a loss of 0.01. 

TheStreet Recommends

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected the company to break even.

Revenue totaled 138.6 million euros ($160 million), more than double (up 129%) the year-earlier figure and beating the FactSet consensus of 130.8 million euros ($151 million).

Referral revenue rose to 136.1 million euros from 58.3 million euros, the company said.

"With the reopening of the transatlantic travel routes in November, almost all relevant western travel restrictions will have been lifted," the company said. 

["Travel] within and to Asia and Australia remains heavily restricted, which has negatively affected traffic volumes in our rest-of-world segment."

Trivago also said that James Carter would resign from the management board at year's end. He will continue as an adviser on strategic and technical matters and will transition from his current operational responsibilities in the first half of 2022.

Coca-Cola: We'd Like the World to Buy a Coke Zero -- or a Smartwater!
INVESTING

Coke to Buy Full Control of BodyArmor for $5.6 Billion

Harley-Davidson Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Monday - Harley Davidson, Plug Power, Tesla

Barclays CEO Staley Involved in Dispute with KKR
MARKETS

Barclays CEO Jes Staley Steps Down After Probe Into Ties With Jeffery Epstein

Crowdstrike Lead
INVESTING

CrowdStrike Stock Down; BTIG Sees Slower Growth, Rivals Rising

phone shop scams holiday sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

What to Buy in November

SOFR
Sponsored Story

The Shift From Eurodollar to SOFR: Everything You Need To Know

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stock Market Live: Dow Back On Record Watch As Earnings Drive Optimism Ahead of Fed Meeting

A Xpeng P7 all-electric saloon. Photo: Xpeng
INVESTING

Xpeng October China Sales Surge, Suggesting More EV Sales Momentum