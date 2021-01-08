TripAdvisor, Acacia, WD-40: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

Stocks were mixed Friday as a weaker-than-expected jobs report raised expectations for more economic stimulus.

Here are some of the top gainers for Friday:

1. TripAdvisor | Percentage Increase 11%

TripAdvisor (TRIP) - Get Report rose after Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley placed a "Catalyst Call: Buy Idea" on the online travel company while keeping a hold rating.

Walmsley is more positive on the company's new Tripadvisor Plus subscription beta product, which he thinks could see a path to more than 20 million subscribers in a bull case, worth more than $60 a share, but noted it was extremely early in the rollout.

2. Acacia Communications | Percentage Increase 14%

Shares of Acacia Communications (ACIA) - Get Report jumped after the maker of modules and semiconductors terminated its $2.6 billion merger agreement with Cisco (CSCO) - Get Report, citing lack of approval from Chinese regulators.

Cisco told Acacia that it may dispute Acacia’s right to have terminated the merger agreement.

3. WD-40 | Percentage Increase Over 13%

Shares of WD-40 (WDFC) - Get Report rose after the maker of the well-known lubricant spray reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that nearly doubled due to unusually high demand for its maintenance and cleaning products.

Revenue for the quarter, which ended Nov. 30, rose 26% to $124.6 million from $98.5 million a year ago.

4. Chimerix | Percentage Increase Over 57%

Chimerix (CMRX) - Get Report soared after the biopharma said it had acquired Oncoceutics, a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing imipridones, a novel class of compounds.

Oncoceutics’ lead product candidate, ONC201, has been shown in clinical testing to selectively induce cell death in multiple cancer types.

5. Cardtronics | Percentage Increase Over 15%

Cardtronics (CATM) - Get Report jumped after the ATM owner said it received an unsolicited takeover bid at $39 a share, compared with the one it earlier signed at $35.

The Houston company said the board decided to enter a non-disclosure agreement with the new bidder in order to share nonpublic information during negotiations.