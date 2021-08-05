TheStreet home
Former NYSE Trader: I Believe in Lyft But I Don't Own It
TripAdvisor Stock: Travel Operator Beats Estimates

Monthly unique users on travel sites are still lagging levels seen in 2019, before COVID shutdowns.
Shares of vacation booking company TripAdvisor Inc.  (TRIP) - Get Report were falling after hours Thursday after the company reported second quarter results ahead of analyst estimates.

The Needham, Massachusetts-based company reported a second quarter net loss of 7 cents per share on revenue of $235 million, a nearly 300% year over year increase. Analysts were expecting the company to report a loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $192 million.

“We believe increased vaccination rates and re-openings across the globe are both undeniably positive steps towards travel’s eventual full recovery and we are pleased with our business’s demonstrated resilience," CEO Steve Kaufer said in a statement. 

TripAdvisor shares were falling 0.53% to $37.75 per share after hours Thursday. 

The company said its U.S. monthly unique users are back to nearly 85% of June 2019 levels. Monthly unique users in Europe in the month of June exceeded 90% of 2019 levels. 

Domestic travel searches accounted for nearly 80% of searches during the quarter, compared to about 50% in pre-pandemic times. 

International trip searches accounted for about a quarter of total searches on the site with Europeans showing the most interest in traveling internationally, according to the company's data. 

In the U.S., 40% of travelers surveyed by TripAdvisor said they planned to spend more on their next trip compared to what they spent on travel prior to the pandemic. 

