TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Trip.com Falls on Plan to Sell Stake in Tripadvisor

Shares of Trip.com traded lower after the online travel agency said it would sell some of its stake in Tripadvisor.
Author:
Publish date:

U.S.-listed shares of Trip.com  (TCOM) - Get Report fell on Tuesday after the online travel agency said it would sell some of its 6.95 million shares of Tripadvisor  (TRIP) - Get Report.

Shares of the Singapore company at last check fell 3.4% to $40.45. Shares of Tripadvisor, Needham, Mass., were off 1% at $43.

Sales by Trip.com are expected to occur in multiple tranches throughout 2021, the two companies said.

Under the companies' joint venture agreement, Trip.com relinquished the right to have its chief executive, Jane Sun, sit on Tripadvisor's board. Sun will continue to serve on the board, subject to the typical shareholder voting process, they said.

The two companies had entered their partnership in November 2019.

On Tuesday, Trip.com and Tripadvisor agreed to expand the partnership to include the subscription service Tripadvisor Plus. 

"Initially, Trip.com will provide access to preferential pricing on at least 10,000 properties to benefit the Tripadvisor Plus offering," the two companies said in a statement.

"We continue to value our strategic partnership with Trip.com, inclusive of our joint venture in China, and appreciate Jane's ongoing contributions to our board," Stephen Kaufer, president and chief executive of Tripadvisor, said in a statement.

"We look forward to expanding Trip.com's presence on our platform over time," Kaufer added.

4 Ways to Give Yourself a Tax Break
Sponsored Story

Self-Employed Tax Tips and Summer Jobs

Johnson & Johnson Lead
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson Slides as SCOTUS Passes on $2.1 Billion Talc Case Appeal

China's Electric Car Start-ups NIO, Xpeng And WM Motor Each Has A Big Tech Backer. What Is Riding On Their Success?
INVESTING

NIO Jumps as May EV Deliveries Nearly Double, Citi Upgrades

Stock Futures Retreat as Wall Street Awaits Fed Minutes
MARKETS

Stocks Turn Mixed as Strong Data Fuel Worries of Tighter Fed Policy

SoFi Technologies Lead
INVESTING

SoFi Technologies Climbs in Stock Market Debut

F5 Needs to Show More Consistency
INVESTING

F5 Falls as Goldman Is Only Wall Street Firm to Rate the Stock Sell

Blackberry Was Awarded $815 Million For Overpaid Royalty Fees to Qualcomm
INVESTING

BlackBerry Jumps as Interest From Reddit Crowd Surges

Jim Cramer's Reaction to Canopy Growth's Partnership with Martha Stewart
INVESTING

Canopy Growth Narrows Fourth-Quarter Loss on Demand Boost, Cost Cuts