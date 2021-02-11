TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Tribune Publishing in Talks to Sell to Alden Global

Alden Global Capital is looking to purchase the 68% of Tribune Publishing it doesn't already own, according to a media report.
Author:
Publish date:

Tribune Publishing Co.  (TPCO) - Get Report is in talks to sell itself to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund that already owns about a third of the company, according to media reports. 

Alden is currently Tribune Publishing's largest shareholder with a 32% stake in the company that owns the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News, among other media entities. 

Alden could buy the rest of the shares it doesn't already own by the end of this month, sources told The Wall Street Journal, though negotiations are still ongoing and could lead to no deal. 

Tribune, which has a market capitalization of about $562 million, was up 0.5% to $15.37 in afternoon trading Thursday on the news.

Last year, Alden offered to buy Tribune's shares for $14.25 per share, prompting the company to set up a special board committee of independent directors to review the proposal. The stock has been trading above that level since the negotiations were disclosed. 

Two-thirds of shareholders unaffiliated with Alden would have to approve a deal for it to become official. 

Billionaire biotech investor Patrick Soon-Shiong owns a 24% stake in the company and former media executive Mason Slaine owns nearly 8%. Slaine has previously indicated that Alden's previous offer was too low, according to the Journal.

The media industry has faced tumultuous times over the last 20 years amid the digital revolution. A Pew Research study suggested that between 2008 and 2019 the media industry cut 51% of its newsroom jobs. 

Alden controls MediaNews Group, a private company that owns about 60 daily newspapers across the country. The fund has a reputation for making deep cost cuts at the newspapers it acquires, according to the Journal. 

GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler All Report Sales Declines in January
INVESTING

GM to Invest $100 Million in Plants to Boost Truck Transmission Capacity

Bumble App Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Bumble Is a Buy

videoblocks-twitter-social-media-app-icon-on-mobile-smartphone-device_rf2m0dohe__D
INVESTING

Twitter Explores Subscription Models for Users

Microsoft Lead
INVESTING

Microsoft Urges U.S. Adoption of Google, Facebook Revenue Sharing

Genius Sports Lead
INVESTING

Buy dMY Technology Group II, Not AMC Entertainment

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Fall as Energy Shares and Financials Lag

Trulieve Cannabis Lead
INVESTING

How to Trade Tilray and Aphria as Volatility Ramps Up

Bumble App Lead
INVESTING

Dating App Bumble Soars in Trading Debut