Trending Stock Market News Wednesday: Bezos, Airlines, China

Jeff Bezos widened the wealth gap between himself and the rest of the world's 1% following a strong day of trading for Amazon Tuesday.

It was another volatile day of trading on Wall Street Wednesday with both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq spending time in negative territory while the Dow Jones hung on to slim gains in afternoon trading.

The S&P 500's three-session winning streak is in jeopardy, but the index was hanging on to gains of just 0.1% late in trading on Wednesday.

Here are some of the stories driving today's market action that you may have missed.

Jeff Bezos' Fortune Keeps Growing

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report CEO Jeff Bezos expanded his lead as the world's richest person, increasing his personal fortune by about $13 billion during Monday's session after Amazon's stock price jumped during the session.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, the 56-year old Bezos has a net worth of $186 billion, well ahead of the world's second-richest man, Bill Gates, who added $104 million to his $118 billion fortune.

The Airlines Crack Down on Non-Mask Wearers

Delta Airlines (DAL) - Get Report CEO Ed Bastian said that his airline has already placed over 100 people on its "no-fly list" for refusing to wear masks. Delta has made wearing a mask a requirement for all of its flyers since My 1.

"If you board the plane and you insist on not wearing your mask, we will insist that you don’t fly Delta in the future," Bastian told NBC Wednesday.

United Airlines has said that customers that don't have a mask will be offered a free one, and if they fail to put it on they "may be refused travel and banned from flying United at least while the mast requirement is in place."

U.S. China Relationships Continues to Fray

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) accused the Chinese consulate in Houston of being a "massive spy center" on Twitter, as relations between the world's two largest economies continue to be strained under President Trump.