Trending Stock Market News: Elon Musk, Twitter Hack

Elon Musk is looking to raise about $1 billion for SpaceX at a valuation of $44 billion, according to a news report Thursday.

Markets had a rough trading day Thursday, with all three major indices spending the majority of the day in the red as disappointing jobless claims numbers stalled an already shaky market rally.

The Dow and S&P 500 fell over 1% each while the Nasdaq dropped over 2% during Thursday's session.

Here are some of the market stories from Thursday that you may have missed.

SpaceX In Talks to Raise Some Cash for Launch

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk is having a great year after the electric vehicle maker posted its fourth consecutive quarter of profits, making it eligible for inclusion on the S&P 500 and an even greater pool of investors.

Now SpaceX, one of Musk's other companies focused on the commercial space industry, is looking to raise new capital at a valuation of about $44 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Musk wasn't able to raise about $1 billion at $270 per share, according to the report.

Tesla Accuses Rival of Stealing Trade Secrets

Tesla was also in the news Thursday after the company filed a lawsuit against rival electric vehicle maker Rivian and four former Tesla employees who the company says stole trade secrets.

The lawsuit, which is filed in California Superior Court in Santa Clara, alleges that Rivian recruits Tesla employees and encourages them to take proprietary information about the company when they do leave.

Twitter Hackers Saw DMs from 36 Accounts

The fallout from Twitter's most recent security lapse continued Thursday after the company said that hackers who breached its security likely read the direct messages of 36 accounts.

One of those accounts included that of an elected official in the Netherlands, though the company said that it did not indicate that the private messages of any other elected officials were viewed.

Last week hackers gained control of 45 verified accounts, including those of Elon Musk, Bill Gates and presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.