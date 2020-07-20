Trending Stock Market News Monday: Eldorado Resorts, Huawei

Here are Monday's trending stock market news, including Eldorado Resorts closing its $17 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment.

Tech stocks are having a strong day of trading leading the Nasdaq nearly 2 points higher while the S&P 500 also rose 0.6% higher after starting the day in the red.

However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average spent most of the day negative before rising to a 0.1% gain in early afternoon trading Monday.

Here are the Wall Street stories you may have missed in trading Monday.

Eldorado Resorts Ponies Up to Complete Caesars Acquisition

Eldorado Resorts (ERI) - Get Report announced that it has completed its $17 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment CZR in a move that creates one of the largest casino and entertainment companies in the country.

The combined company will own more than 55 casino properties worldwide, including eight on the Las Vegas Strip and other hotel-casinos in 14 states across the country.

U.K. Airlines Petition Government for Air Travel Tax Break

A trade group representing U.K. airlines, including British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair petitioned the U.K. government to suspend a tax on flights to spur demand in a travel industry that is suffering worldwide due to the coronavirus.

The airlines said that waiving Air Passenger Duty for a year could save routes and up to 8,000 jobs in an industry that is already facing over 30,000 job cuts.

The duty adds 13 pounds ($16.37) to an economy ticket for a flight between the U.K. and Europe but also can add over 170 pounds to some business class tickets.

China Could Retaliate Against Nokia, Ericsson for EU's Huawei Ban

China's government is considering retaliating against bans of Huawei in the U.K. and the U.S. by enforcing bans of European telecom companies Nokia and Ericsson if EU counties follow suit.

Beijing is considering export controls that would prevent the companies from sending products that it makes in China to other countries after the U.K. sent a letter last week ordering its wireless carriers to stop buying Huawei 5G equipment by the end of the year and to remove the equipment from its networks permanently by the end of 2027.