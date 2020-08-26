Trending Market Stories Wednesday - SEC Eases Restrictions

The SEC is reducing restrictions on retail investment in private companies over the objection of some investor advocates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was able to break into the green Wednesday afternoon after spending most of the day in the red while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 jumped 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

SEC Eases Investing Restrictions

The Securities and Exchange Commission is changing some of its decades-old guidelines concerning retail investment in private companies and easing some company disclosure rules.

The agency broadened the definition of an "accredited investor" to allow more retail investors to invest in private companies, move that drew criticism because those companies' books are not public.

Additionally, the agency eased rules on how public companies disclose legal proceedings and risks, saying the changes will eliminate repetitiveness.

Elon Musk to Unveil Neuralink Tech This Week

Elon Musk's latest endeavor will finally see the light of day Friday, August 28, with the debut of Neuralink's device which is says it can allow users to control electronics with their brains.

The brain computer interface will provide a demo of neuron activity, which will be shown via a live stream on social media platforms.

Neuralink has shown off a robot that would implant threads deep into the human brain, and then transmit brain signals through a port installed behind the ear.

Jeff Bezos Breaks $200 Billion Net Worth Mark

The personal wealth of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report CEO Jeff Bezos is more than the vast majority of publicly traded companies after his net worth surpassed $200 billion thanks to the recent surge in his company's stock price.

Amazon shares surpassed $3,400 Wednesday, adding to Bezos' wealth as stay-at-home orders have significantly benefited e-commerce companies. Bezos' net worth has increased by more than $82 billion this year.