Trending Market News Tuesday: Facebook, Eli Lilly, Activision

Activision Blizzard employees shared an internal document documenting low pay across different sectors of the company.

Stocks were mixed in a volatile day of trading Tuesday as Democrats and Republicans scheduled another meeting on a coronavirus-related economic-stimulus package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.34%, to 26,753, the S&P 500 was up 0.14%, and the Nasdaq ticked up 0.05%.

Facebook Bucks Commercial Real Estate Trend

Facebook (FB) - Get Report is betting on corporate real estate making a comeback after it was confirmed that the company secured the main office lease of the James A. Farley Building located near the heart of Manhattan's midtown district.

Facebook is leasing 730,000 square feet, which will be added to its existing 2.2 million square feet of space in the building.

The location is blocks away from Google's New York City headquarters, which is housed in the former Port Authority building in Chelsea.

Activision Blizzard Employees Protest Low Pay

Video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report could have a mutiny on its hands after a group of disgruntled employees, some of whom reportedly earn minimum wage, shared their compensation details in an internal spreadsheet that was viewed by Bloomberg.

Blizzard staffers said that their most recent raises were less than 10%, less than they expected after the company pledged to improve pay practices after conducting a study.

Some video game testers reported earnings minimum wage, or close to minimum wage.

The U.S. Begins Testing Eli Lilly's Coronavirus Drug

The U.S. government has begun two trials of Eli Lilly's (LLY) - Get Report coronavirus treatment candidate known only as LY-CoV555 which is being developed in partnership with Canadian biotech firm AbCellera.

The two companies announced Monday that they began phase three trials of the treatment to test whether it can prevent the spread of coronavirus in residents and staff at nursing homes.