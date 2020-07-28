Trending Market News Tuesday: Chick-fil-A, FDA, CES 2021

A Chick-fil-A in Virginia is giving away free sandwiches in exchange for coins, the FDA bans four hand sanitizer brands and CES 2021 will be fully digital.

U.S. markets were mostly lower on Tuesday with the Dow falling more the 0.2% and the Nasdaq leading losses with a 0.5% decline.

The S&P 500 was flat in late afternoon trading as the markets are mixed while Democrats and Republicans debate about what should be included in the next stimulus bill for Americans.

Here are some of the Wall Street stories you might have missed Tuesday.

Chick-fil-A Tackles National Coin Shortage Problem

A Chick-fil-A location near Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia announced a promotion offering a free sandwich for every $10 in coins brought into the store.

People who bring in $10 in coins on Wednesday between 9-11 AM will receive $10 in bills as well as a coupon for free entry for every $10 in coins they bring.

The restaurant is doing this to "help prevent (Chick-fil-A) from going cashless."

FDA Bans 4 Hand Sanitizer Brands

The Food and Drug Administration banned four hand sanitizer brands that contain methanol (wood alcohol) that can be extremely toxic to humans when absorbed through the skin.

Born Basic

Scent Theory Keep Clean

Scent Theory Keep It Clean

Lux Eol Hand Sanitizing Gel

The FDA says that consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizers containing methanol should seek immediate treatment.

Substantial exposure can result in nausea, vomiting and other ailments.

CES 2021 Will Be Almost Fully Digital

The Consumer Technology Association's CES, the largest trade show in North America, will be almost fully digital with the Association moving the majority of the event online.

This will be the first year the CES won't be a physical event since its inception in 1967. The CTA said that it plans to hold the following year's event at its usual Las Vegas Convention Center site in January 2022.