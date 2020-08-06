Trending Market News Thursday - NYC Housing, Viva Las Vegas

MGM is looking to attract business travelers to Las Vegas with its Viva Las Office promotion.

Stocks were edging higher Thursday as weekly jobless claims came in lower than expected, but still totaled over 1 million, and investors looked to Washington for clarity on another potential coronavirus stimulus package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 95 points, or 0.35% to 27,296, the S&P 500 advanced 0.36%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.64%.

MGM Wants You to Work from Las Vegas

MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get Report unveiled a new travel package that hopes to lure business professionals to Las Vegas so they can work remotely from Sin City.

The new Viva Las Office program offers discounted jet service, rooms as cheap as $100 per night. Working travelers will also be connected with a dedicated concierge, which the package calls an "executive assistant."

The package also provides discounted semiprivate flights offering between $75 and $125 off round trip tickets.

Joe Biden Spills Beans on Electric Corvette

A new presidential campaign spot from former Vice President Joe Biden may have revealed that General Motors (GM) - Get Report is working on an all electric version of its iconic corvette sports car.

In the spot, Biden says that he's been told GM is making a version of the car that will go 200 mph.

The Detroit Free Press confirmed that GM has plans in the works to make an EV Corvette.

NYC Condo Market Craters in July

New York City's real estate bubble could be bursting after a report from Miller Samuel and Douglas Elliman suggested that the number of signed contracts for co-ops and condos in Manhattan dropped 57% year over year in July.

The high-end condo market is getting hit hard with co-ops priced between $4 million and $10 million experiencing a 75% decline year over year.

New apartment listing jumped by 8% in the month with the number of unsold apartments reaching its highest level in nearly a decade, according to Miller Samuel.