Trending Stock Market News Monday: Apple, Walmart, Twitter

The Twitter hacker arrested for hacking several major Twitter accounts last week had previously been caught stealing bitcoin.

Stocks climbed Monday as economic-stimulus talks resumed and tech stocks continue to advance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 259 points, or 0.98%, to 26,688 and the S&P 500 climbed 0.91% to 3,301.

The Nasdaq Composite, which reached an intraday high shortly after the opening bell, advanced 1.62% to 10,919.

Twitter Hack Teen Previously Caught Stealing Bitcoin

The 17-year old Florida "mastermind" behind the Twitter breach had previously been involved in a bitcoin theft scheme involving Seattle tech investor Gregg Bennett prior to the Twitter hack of large accounts including Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama and Bill Gates.

Graham Ivan Clark had 100 bitcoins seized by the Secret Service in April, though he was not arrested because he is a minor, according to the New York Times.

Walmart, Kroger Onions Recalled After Salmonella Outbreak

Onions sold by Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Kroger (KR) - Get Report were recalled by Thomson International after a salmonella outbreak sickened at least 516 in the U.S. and Canada

Thomson International, a produce supplier based in Bakersfield, California, recalled all red, yellow, sweet yellow and white onions shipped since May 1 due to possible salmonella contamination.

"FDA recommends that anyone who received or suspects having received onions from Thomson International, Inc. use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination," the FDA said.

Apple Faces $1.4 Billion Patent Lawsuit in China

Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report Siri voice-assistant application is the subject of a $1.4 billion patent lawsuit in China filed by Shanghai Zhizhen that could result in Apple losing China as a market for the iPhone, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

China is Apple's biggest foreign market in terms of sales, but the company has recently faced increased competition from China-based Huawei, which is now the world's largest seller of smartphones.