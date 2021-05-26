TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Travere Drops Quest for Quick FDA Clearance of Kidney-Disease Drug

Travere dropped its plan to request accelerated FDA clearance of sparsentan, which aims to treat a rare kidney disease. The stock is lower.
Author:
Publish date:

Travere Therapeutics  (TVTX) - Get Report shares dropped on Wednesday as analysts reacted negatively to its decision to drop its quest for quick FDA clearance of its candidate treatment for a rare kidney disease.

The disease is focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, which is estimated to affect up to 40,000 patients in the U.S. and about the same amount in Europe.

"The disorder is defined by progressive scarring of the kidney and often leads to end-stage kidney disease," the San Diego company said in a statement.

“The company no longer expects to submit [its sparsentan treatment] for accelerated approval for FSGS in the U.S. during the second half of 2021,” Travere said.

It recently traded at $14.78, down 17%. The stock was off 35% in 2021 through the close of Tuesday's trading.

Wedbush analyst Laura Chico downgraded Travere to neutral from outperform and nearly halved her price target to $19 from $37 after the company’s decision.

Travere needs “regulatory buy-in,” she noted, according to Bloomberg. This represents a “potentially precedent-setting event,” which will require agreement with the Food and Drug Administration.

“Regulatory setbacks can be challenging to overcome,” as they scare investors, she said.

SVB Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz cut his price target to $27 from $35 but affirmed his outperform rating.

Travere’s decision wasn’t a shock, given increased FDA scrutiny, he said, according to Bloomberg. 

The news is merely a “speed bump,” he said. Commercialization for sparsentan may just be extended six months in the U.S.

In other drug news, an FDA report Tuesday offered a positive assessment of a study of Provention Bio PRVB’s teplizumab type1 diabetes treatment.

Also Tuesday, Moderna MRNA said its COVID vaccine was successful in a study of adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Tags
terms:
PharmaceuticalsRegulation
Dick's Sporting Goods Kicks It in Third Quarter, Shares Surge
INVESTING

Trading Dick's Sporting Goods as Earnings Prompt Stock Highs

Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
MARKETS

Stocks Edge Higher as Fed Moves to Soothe Inflation Fears

Zscaler Shares Fall Off Cliff After Disappointing Guidance
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: ZScaler, GameStop, Urban Outfitters

Northrop Grumman Celebrates Man on the Moon Anew With a New High
INVESTING

Lockheed and General Motors Team for Next-Gen Lunar Rover

ZipRecruiter Lead
INVESTING

ZipRecruiter Rises Sharply in Stock Market Debut

Flywire Lead
INVESTING

Flywire Opens 42% Higher at $34 a Share After Nasdaq IPO

Gamestop Lead
INVESTING

Can GameStop Squeeze Back to $300 a Share?

Ford Motor
INVESTING

Ford Shares Hit 5-Year High on EV Spending Boost, Electrified Fleet Plans