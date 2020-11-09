TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Airline, Cruise Stocks Gain on Pfizer Report of Vaccine Efficacy

Pfizer's report that its vaccine candidate has a 90% efficacy rate sends travel stocks -- airlines and cruise operators -- higher.
Author:
Publish date:

Pfizer's  (PFE) - Get Report report that its coronavirus vaccine had a 90% efficacy rate sent travel stocks -- airlines and cruise operators -- higher on Monday. 

At last check Carnival  (CCL) - Get Report rose 31% and Norwegian  (NCLH) - Get Report gained 27%, and Royal Caribbean tacked on 23%, while among the carriers, American Airlines  (AAL) - Get Report gained 25%, Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Report rose 19%, United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Report rose 20% and Southwest Airlines  (LUV) - Get Report gained 16%. 

Stocks were moving after Pfizer said that it saw no serious safety concerns from its vaccine candidate and that later this month it would seek emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

The news comes as a reprieve for travel and vacation stocks, which along with the hospitality industry have been hammered since the coronavirus forced global lockdowns.

Earlier this month cruise lines suspended travel through the rest of the year even as the government lifted its No-Sail orders for the industry, which had been in place since March. 

Pfizer received fast-track designation from the FDA in July based on preliminary data from Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies.

Its Phase 3 trial should be concluded in early December, Pfizer said, with analysis from around 164 infections. 

The 90% efficacy rate, Pfizer said, was identified from the confirmed cases of 94 patients who received two doses of the vaccine.

Ask Cramer: Time to Buy Canopy Growth?
INVESTING

Canopy Growth Soars on Narrower-Than-Expected Loss

5 Products You Didn't Know Were Made By Pfizer
INVESTING

Pfizer Says Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine is 90% Effective; Shares Surge

McDonald's Selling Stake in China Business
INVESTING

McDonald's Beats Q3 Earnings Forecast as US Sales Impress

Video: NYSE Trader on Wednesday's Markets: Tariffs, Financials and Oil
INVESTING

Dow Futures Soar on Pfizer Vaccine Update, Biden Win Projection; Global Stocks Hit All-Time High

Will F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Be Pressured by Pacific Crest Downgrade?
INVESTING

F5 Networks Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buyback Plan

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Pfizer, Biden, Biogen, Beyond Meat - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

new career sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Think It's Time for a New Career? Here's How to Get Started

college fall mask student sh
Financial Advisor Center

How has COVID-19 Changed Financial Planning?