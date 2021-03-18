Translate Bio Tumbles on Cystic Fibrosis Drug Study Results

Translate Bio's cystic fibrosis treatment provided no marked increases in lung function, the company says. The shares are lower.

Translate Bio (TBIO) - Get Report tumbled Thursday after a study of the biotech's candidate for treating cystic fibrosis found that it failed to improve lung function in patients who suffer from the heredity disease.

Shares of the Lexington, Mass., company at last check gave up 32% to $17.47.

Translate Bio said in a statement that the second interim analysis from a Phase 1-2 study of the treatment, MRT5005, found the drug "was generally safe and well-tolerated with no serious adverse events."

But the company said no marked increases in lung function were observed.

"We are evaluating learnings from this trial along with findings from our ongoing CF translational research, while also advancing our next-generation CF discovery efforts," CEO Ronald Renaud said.

Cystic fibrosis is a "progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time," the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation explains on its website.

In response to the results, several analysts cut their ratings and slashed their price targets for the company.

Evercore ISI analyst Liisa Bayko downgraded the company to in line from outperform with a price target of $21, down from $24. She said the updated data show that the mRNA medicine is "safe but seemingly ineffective."

Bayko said she was "not entirely surprised" given that based on interim Phase 2 data published in mid-2019, she had thought the trial "was a long shot."

Truist analyst Joon Lee downgraded Translate Bio to hold from buy and halved his price target to $20.

Lee said the result was disappointing and raised several questions about the validity of the cystic fibrosis program and the lung platform in general.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein lowered the price target on Translate Bio to $28 from $32 while affirming a buy rating.

Last week, Translate Bio and Sanofi (SNY) - Get Report said they were starting a Phase 1/2 study of a new COVID-19 vaccine on humans.

The mRNA vaccine candidate, MRT5500, works to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, the companies said.