Skip to main content
Binance Backs Elon Musk’s Deal to Take Twitter Private
Binance Backs Elon Musk’s Deal to Take Twitter Private

Sell Twitter, Buy Tesla? Here's the Trade as Doubts About Musk's Offer Loom.

Twitter stock is slumping and Tesla stock is popping on concern that Elon Musk will pull his offer for Twitter. Here's how to trade the stocks now.

The drama between Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report and Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk refuses to vacate, but can anyone be surprised?

Musk’s $54.20-a-share proposal to buy Twitter — equating to a $44 billion deal — has generated a ton of hype.

Today, we see Tesla shares ripping and Twitter stock falling — the latter down 9% — as Musk said, “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.”

He later tweeted that he’s “still committed to acquisition.” 

As some have speculated — namely Hindenburg Research, which is actively shorting Twitter stock — the idea of a lowered buyout price could be a reality.

On the other hand, you have to wonder whether this is Musk toying with the shorts in Twitter. He's publicly complained about short sellers, and I would not put something like this past him. 

Trading Twitter Stock

Daily chart of Twitter stock.

Daily chart of Twitter stock.

Given the recent rout in the stock market — and in particular, in growth stocks — Twitter stock almost undoubtedly would be thrashed if Musk decided to pull out of the deal.

Now, granted, he said he was still planning on making the acquisition, but the idea that a lower offer could be floated is intimidating. That's especially once egos become involved and then the whole deal risks falling through.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

As it pertains to the chart, today’s drop nearly filled the gap from early April down at $39.85. I personally would have liked to see this gap filled before Twitter bounced back over the 61.8% retracement.

But it’s being rejected by the 50-day moving average and Thursday’s low as doubts about the buyout price swirl. Shorts are getting paid handsomely on their bet now.

This one is completely binary. If Musk maintains his buyout offer at $54.20, Twitter stock will fly. If he pulls out completely, I can’t imagine a scenario where the shares do not make new lows.

If the new deal is somewhere in between the recent low and $54.20, well, the stock will be volatile.

Trading Tesla Stock

Daily chart of Tesla stock.

Daily chart of Tesla stock.

As for Tesla stock, it had an obvious level for longs to keep an eye on before this news hit the wires.

The stock breaking and then reclaiming $700 was key, as it was the prior 2022 low. Now that it's powering higher, Tesla stock is approaching the April low and the declining 10-day moving average.

This will be the first important level to see how the stock responds. If the sellers take control, it could put $730 to $750 back in play.

However, if Tesla can reclaim the April low near $820, it could open the door back into the $850-plus region and put the 21-day moving average in play. 

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
ARKKARKGARKW

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Coinbase and a Videogame Platform

By Dan Weil
Top Gun: Maverick Lead JS
INVESTING
PARA

What is Twitter Saying About 'Top Gun: Maverick'?

By Michael Tedder
Cannabis Marijuana Lead KL
INVESTING

Cannabis News Week: Thailand to Distribute 1 Million Cannabis Plants

By Tony Owusu
Star Wars Lead
LIFESTYLE
DIS

Disney Has a Massive 'Star Wars' Hit Many Never Expected

By Daniel Kline
Bitcoin Correction
CRYPTOCURRENCY
TSLAMSTR

UST and Luna Coins Collapse, Creating Crypto Chaos

By Luc Olinga
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLATWTR

Musk Calls Time Out on Twitter Deal Over Bout With Bots

By Rob Lenihan
Coco Cay Royal Caribbean Lead JS
INVESTING
CCLRCLNCLH

Carnival Unveils a Surprise Answer to Royal Caribbean's CocoCay

By Daniel Kline
Tesla's Elon Musk.
MARKETS
TSLATWTRF

Tesla Stock Rallies As Elon Musk Puts Twitter 'On Hold', But China, Bitcoin Inflation Challenges Remain

By Martin Baccardax