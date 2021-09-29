QQQ: How the Nasdaq Charts Look Ahead of Q4

The Nasdaq in the past few weeks is down just over 5%. Let's look at what the charts suggest for the fourth quarter.

The past couple of weeks have not been an easy ride for investors. When it comes to the Nasdaq, the index is 5.4% below its all-time high.

While the FAANG stocks -- Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report and Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report -- do a lot of heavy lifting for all the indexes, growth stocks also have a large impact on the Nasdaq.

While many in this group have performed well since the March 2020 low, they have struggled over the past few months.

Throw in the stumbles from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and others and it’s no wonder the Nasdaq has struggled. The same can be said for the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) - Get Invesco QQQ Trust Report.

Stocks are trying to find their footing on Wednesday after they were pounded on Tuesday. In particular, tech stocks have been under pressure as rates are rising.

Are we in for a 10% correction? Are we near a bottom? Let’s look at the chart.

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.

Trading the QQQ Into Q4

Daily chart of the QQQ ETF. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Above is a weekly chart zoomed out to show just how far this asset has rallied from the March 2020 low.

The QQQ is working on its sixth straight quarterly gain. Even after the latest pullback, it’s still more than' doubled (up 117%) from last year’s low.

While the QQQ has broken below the 21-week moving average at times during that stretch, it has not closed below this measure on a weekly basis.

As the QQQ nears this moving average, and as we approach the end of the week, the end of the month and the end of Q3, this will be a key measure to keep on our radar.

We also have the topside of prior uptrend resistance in play near this level (blue line). Once the ETF pushed through this mark, it turned from resistance into support.

If this zone fails as support, it could open the door down to the $342 area. Not only was this a key breakout area, but it’s also near where the weekly VWAP measure comes into play, along with the 200-day moving average.

Lastly, it would put the QQQ down just over 10% from the highs.

In other words, I’m looking for the QQQ to hold the 21-week moving average by the end of this week. If it fails and we head lower, I want to see the $340 to $343 area hold as support.