Skip to main content
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What This Technical Analyst Is Watching Amid Market Selloff
What This Technical Analyst Is Watching Amid Market Selloff

Procter & Gamble Chart Looks Surprisingly Bullish After Earnings

Procter & Gamble stock is rallying after better-than-expected earnings. Here's how to trade its surprisingly bullish setup now.

Shares of Procter & Gamble  (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report are rallying on Wednesday, up about 3.5% after the consumer-products powerhouse reported better-than-expected earnings.

Of course, it helped that the Cincinnati company said it could see a pricing power boost going forward.

A 3.5% gain isn’t quite like the monster rally we’re seeing in SoFi Technologies  (SOFI) - Get SoFi Technologies Inc Report, which is up 18%, but it’s pretty good for a stock that isn’t known to have much movement.

Further, the overall market remains a dicey proposition for traders, so some stability in P&G is a welcome change for the bulls.

Let’s also not forget just how strong this stock has been lately.

While the shares were down in the two prior weeks coming into this week, Procter & Gamble stock had ripped off 10 straight weekly gains before that.

That’s a pretty powerful rally. Now let’s see whether the stock can continue higher and keep acting as a beacon of strength for the bulls.

Trading P&G Stock

Daily chart of Procter & Gamble stock.

Daily chart of Procter & Gamble stock.

TheStreet Recommends

Yesterday, I detailed a low-risk buy setup in P&G stock. However, it was a low-risk setup in that the levels made sense from a risk/reward perspective.

However, it did not account for earnings in the following session. That type of binary event is always a risk.

In any regard, I was calling out the test of the 10-week moving average. That was significant to me because it has been almost two months since the stock tested this mark.

Plus it had been a relative-strength leader until the past few weeks.

With the stock bouncing now, the bulls must be careful that this one doesn’t roll back. Specifically, keep an eye on the $160 level.

Not only has this level proved notable -- as both resistance and support -- over the past few weeks, but a break below this mark puts P&G stock back below the 10-day and 21-day moving averages.

A close below all these marks opens the door to this week’s low near $156, as well as the 10-week moving average. Below both measures and the 50-day moving average is in play.

On the upside, keep an eye on $165. This level has been resistance so far this month and last month. A breakout over $165 opens the door to $171. Above that could put $180 in play. 

Donald Trump Lead
INVESTING

Trump Probe Finds 'Significant Evidence' of Fraud, New York AG Says

Coca-Cola Lead
LATEST NEWS
KO

A Few Product Flops Later, Coca-Cola To Launch Mocha Version

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd struck a two-year contract in February to supply batteries to Tesla, which produces its Model 3 electric cars at its Gigafactory in Shanghai. Photo: TNS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAFRIVN

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Tesla Secures Plan-B For EV Batteries in Africa

Oil Prices Lead
INVESTING

Gasoline Prices at Multiyear High; Biden Scrambles to Lower Cost

SoFi Lead
INVESTING
SOFIARKK

Trading SoFi Stock as It Officially Becomes a Bank

18 shipping port sh
INVESTING

Supply Chain Woes: We're Not Out of the Woods Yet

Unilever Stock Rising on Possible Sir Kensington's Deal
MARKETS
UNGSKPG

Unilever Stock Surges After Brands Giant Says Won't Up $68 Billion GlaxoSmithKline Offer

Exxon Mobil
INVESTING
XOM

Exxon Mobil Sets Goal for Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050