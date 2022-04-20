Skip to main content
Can Equities Climb A Wall of Worry?
P&G, Safe-Haven Stock, Flirts With Earnings Breakout. Here's the Chart.

Procter & Gamble stock is flirting with a breakout as safe-haven stocks continue to lead the way higher.

Safe-haven stocks lately have been winning the race, and investors don’t have to look past Procter & Gamble  (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report to see that that’s the case. 

The consumer-products giant's shares are up a modest 2.5% on the day but are hitting multimonth highs.

Look at the landscape.

Utilities continue to trade well. So do the dollar and gold — two more safe-haven names. See how PepsiCo  (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report and McDonald’s  (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report are trading ahead of their earnings reports. Notice how Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson Report is trading after earnings, hitting new all-time highs.

Then look at growth stocks, notably the plunge in Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report.

There’s a clear divide between risk-on and risk-off assets at the moment, and so far the latter group is leading the way.

In the case of P&G, the company beat on earnings and raised its full-year revenue outlook.

While the momentum in this group is slower than we typically see for our in-focus stocks, it’s hard to deny that these stocks are the ones that have momentum.

Trading Procter & Gamble Stock

Daily chart of Procter & Gamble stock.

As we look at the chart, the $165 level poses very clear resistance. Not only was this resistance in the fourth and first quarters, but it’s acting as resistance again today.

Even on the post-earnings pop, Procter & Gamble stock is topping out near $164.50.

If we can see a continued rally, $165 is the key level for P&G to break out over. If it can’t clear this level, then it may need to pull back before continuing higher.

If that’s the case, I will keep a close eye on the $160 level — which was recent resistance — and the rising 10-day moving average. It would be quite bullish to see prior resistance turn to support and for a short-term moving average like the 10-day to buoy the share price.

Below these measures would put the 21-day moving average in play.

On the upside, clearing $165 would be quite bullish. If Procter & Gamble stock can do that, then it opens the door to the $175 to $179 area. Near the latter end of that range, it puts the 161.8% extension in play.

That would be one powerful move for a slow-mover like Procter & Gamble, but it could be in the cards if these risk-off stocks continue trading well.

