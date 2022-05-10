Skip to main content
Ask This Question Before You Sell a Stock on Disappointing Earnings
Ask This Question Before You Sell a Stock on Disappointing Earnings

Norwegian Cruise Stock: Is It a Buy After 'Inflection' Quarter?

Norwegian Cruise stock is rallying after missing on earnings and revenue estimates.

Norwegian Cruise Line  (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report stock on Tuesday has been all over the place. For that matter, the stock has been all over the place for several days.

On Monday, the stock closed near the session lows, down 13% on the day and more than 21% over the prior three sessions. The big decline came ahead of the company’s earnings report this morning.

The trio of cruise operators remain in focus. That’s as Norwegian, Royal Caribbean  (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and Carnival  (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report near full fleets

It’s got customers wondering just how full these cruises will be when they finally splurge for that nice vacation.

Turning to the earnings: Norwegian posted top- and bottom-line misses. Yet the stock opened higher by more than 8%, reversed into negative territory and is currently higher by 2.5%.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Despite the headline numbers missing expectations, investors appear focused on the good news, which came when the company said it hit “an inflection point” as operating cash flow turned “slightly positive.”

Trading Norwegian Cruise Stock

Weekly chart of Norwegian Cruise stock.

Weekly chart of Norwegian Cruise stock.

While it’s good to see a stock trading higher after what appears to be bad news, the stock is still trapped in a downtrend. Further, it’s still lower for the week and has fallen for three straight weeks.

If it rallies from here, I want to see Norwegian Cruise stock take out the 61.8% retracement near $17.50 and reclaim this week’s high. If it can do that, the stock has a road map for getting back to $20.

There, it would find the 10-week and 21-week moving averages. That's followed by channel resistance and the 50-week moving average near $23. It would likely need a marketwide rebound to get to these further areas on the chart.

On the downside, the first-quarter low looms large at $14.90. A break of this level could usher in a test of the 78.6% retracement down near $12.90. Below that and $10 could very well be in play. 

Bitcoin vs Ethereum Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
NFLXDIS

Bitcoin Investors Ponder Next Move After Stunning Price Drop

By Rob Lenihan
Tesla Bitcoin Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
TSLAMSTR

Elon Musk's Tesla Loses Money in Bitcoin Rout

By Luc Olinga
Affordable Housing Lead JS
PERSONAL FINANCE

Housing: A Bit of Good News Sprouts Amid All the Bad

By Dan Weil
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
INVESTING
TSLATWTR

Elon Musk Says He Will Reverse Trump's Twitter Ban

By Michael Tedder
Volkswagen Just Unveiled a Concept Car You Can Control From Your Smartphone
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAVWAGY

Volkswagen Makes a Promise That Tesla May Not Like

By Rob Lenihan
Cathie Wood Lead JS
INVESTING
ARKKZMMSFT

Cathie Wood's Flagship Fund Trails S&P 500 for Five Years

By Dan Weil
Image of 1890 USA Note with text overlay "What Are Treasury Notes?"
T

What Is a Treasury Note? How Does It Work?

By TheStreet Staff
Peloton Lead
INVESTING
PTONAMD

Peloton Stock: Headed Below $10 or About to Bounce? Check the Chart.

By Bret Kenwell