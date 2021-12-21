Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
4 Key Drivers of Inflation and How Investors Should Prepare
4 Key Drivers of Inflation and How Investors Should Prepare
Publish date:

Can Nike Hit New Highs on Earnings? Let's Look at the Chart

Nike is rallying on better-than-expected earnings, but the charts still have some question marks. Here's how to trade it now.
Author:

Nike  (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report is rallying on Tuesday after reporting earnings, up just over 6% on Tuesday. At one point though, shares were up about 9% on the day.

After the stock’s latest tumble, bulls are relieved but would be happy with more gains.

Ahead of earnings, Nike stock fell in six straight sessions and in eight out of the last 10 days.

Along with Micron  (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. Report, Nike stock was among several notable premarket movers this morning.

The company beat on its second-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. Further, management spoke optimistically about the current supply chain headaches.

The market was also impressed with the company’s direct-to-consumer business.

Micron has a shot at new all-time highs with its post-earnings rally. Can we say the same thing about Nike? Let’s look at the chart.

Trading Nike Stock

Daily chart of Nike stock.

Daily chart of Nike stock.

TheStreet Recommends

While today’s rally is impressive, I would have loved to see Nike stock stay above $170. That would have definitively put the stock back above the 10-day, 21-day and 50-day moving averages.

Further, it would have completely eliminated the recent six-day skid.

At current levels, Nike stock is above the 10-day and holding the 50-day moving average, but is below the 21-day. In other words? A little mixed, but leaning bullish.

From here, the post-earnings range is critical.

We have a bit of a doji candle here, which shows a lack of commitment in both directions. Upbeat quarterly results may give bulls the upper hand, but we have to see how it handles today’s range.

If Nike trades back below Tuesday’s low at $164.71, that will put shares back below all of the short- and intermediate-term moving averages. That could put the gap-fill in play down at $159.60.

In that scenario, if Nike trades below the gap then the December low is technically vulnerable, which comes into play near the 10-month moving average.

On the upside, a move over the post-earnings high at $171.19 could put $174.40 in play, followed by resistance up near $177.50.

Above that opens the door to the current all-time high, up at $179.10. Over $180 will have bulls looking at the longer-term target of $193, which comes into play near the 161.8% extension. 

Bitcoin Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Less Than 5% Of Crypto Entrepreneurs Are Women

Why It May Be Time to Panic and Sell Your Stocks
INVESTING
BLK

Two-Thirds of Americans Don't See Finances Improving in 2022, Survey Says

European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
STOCKS
SPXNKEMU

Dow Climbs 500 Points as Stocks Rebound from Three-Day Slump

FedEx Lead
INVESTING
FDX

FedEx Price Target Raised by J.P. Morgan on Fundamentals

gresham oregon homes sh
INVESTING

Single-Family Home Rents Surge 11% in October

Rite Aid Shares Tank on Reports FTC May Not Approve Deal With Walgreens
STOCKS
RADNKECTXS

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Rite Aid, Nike Rise as Stocks Rebound

Jim Cramer Is Watching Walgreens and Rite Aid Earnings Next Week
INVESTING
RAD

Rite Aid Posts Surprise Adjusted Profit; 63 Stores to Close

Micron Lead
INVESTING
MUSMHNVDA

How Micron Stock Can Top Its All-Time Highs From 2000