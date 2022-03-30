Skip to main content
Here's How Supply-Chain-Driven Inflation Is Impacting Economic Growth
Here's How Supply-Chain-Driven Inflation Is Impacting Economic Growth

Lululemon Chart: Stock Faces a Key Test After Earnings Rally

Lululemon stock is rallying nicely on Wednesday after better-than-expected earnings -- but resistance looms.

Is Lululemon Athletica  (LULU) - Get Lululemon Athletica Inc Report back? 

That’s what the bulls are asking on Wednesday with the stock rallying after the apparel retailer's earnings report.

Now working on their fifth straight daily rally, the shares are up more than 23% from last week’s low. From the March low, the shares are up almost 35%.

The company reported its fourth-quarter results after the close on Tuesday, beating on earnings estimates with in-line revenue results. Management also announced a $1 billion buyback plan.

That said, the stock hasn't had an easy road to navigate.

In December, LULU reported solid results and the stock rallied. But just a few weeks later the company preannounced a word of caution on the quarter following the impact of the Covid omicron variant.

That hit the stock, particularly at a time when the entire market was getting rattled. Nike  (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report stock was struggling, too, and Lululemon’s comments didn’t help matters.

With the fourth quarter out of the way and a solid outlook now in its back pocket, Lululemon is looking for a strong year. Will the stock give long investors what they want?

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Trading Lululemon Stock

Daily chart of Lululemon stock.

Daily chart of Lululemon stock.

When I look at the daily chart, I’m impressed by the past five days of action. In that span, Lululemon stock (in this order):

  • Held the 10-day and 21-day moving averages as support
  • Reclaimed and closed above the 50-day
  • Rallied more than $50 a share and reclaimed the 10-week moving average and the fourth-quarter low near $366.50

I like Lululemon for the long term. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t acknowledge its short-term hurdles.

Specifically, I’m watching the $375 to $385 area. In this zone, a bevy of measures and levels come into play for Lululemon stock.

They include the 50-week and 200-day moving averages, the weekly VWAP measure and the 50% retracement. Not to mention that this zone was a prior support area.

If the stock can clear this area, then bulls can turn their attention to the $400 to $406 zone. Near the top of that range is the 61.8% retracement.

On the downside, the February high and the gap-fill level sit at roughly $353.50. Bulls would love to see that area hold as support. 

Otherwise, the 10-day moving average needs to act as support in order for the short-term bull trend to remain intact. 

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
COINTSLAARKK

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

By Dan Weil
What to Do With Your Retirement Plan If You Aren't Retiring
RETIREMENT

Retirement-Reform Bill Could Slash Taxes

By Robert Powell
Chewy Reports In-Line Results in First Earnings Release Since IPO
MARKETS
CHWY

Chewy Stock Plunges After Q4 Loss, Revenue Miss As Cost Inflation Clips Profit Margins

By Martin Baccardax
Lululemon Bets On China After Revenue From Mainland More Than Doubles During Coronavirus Pandemic
MARKETS
LULU

Lululemon Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid 2022 Sales Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
Micron Lead
MARKETS
MU

Micron Stock Jumps As Data Centers Power Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid 2022 Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
Disney World Parade Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Disney World Brings Back Nearly 50-Year Old Show

By Daniel Kline
Elon Musk Joe Biden Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk Has New Slogan for Union That May Annoy Joe Biden

By Luc Olinga
Photo of financial data on a computer screen with text overlay that reads "What Are Earnings Estimates?"
E

What Are Earnings Estimates? Definition and Calculation

By TheStreet Staff