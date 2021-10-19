October 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Travelers
Earnings Recap: Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Travelers
Publish date:

Upside Target on Johnson & Johnson Stock After Its Earnings Beat

Johnson & Johnson stock is rallying after beating on earnings expectations. Here's where the stock could go now.
Author:

Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report shares are trading higher on Tuesday, up about 3% on the day after reporting earnings before the open.

Earnings climbed more than 18% year over year, easily beating expectations. Despite a near-11% gain in revenue though, the company’s sales total came up shy of analysts’ estimates.

So far though, investors seem willing to overlook the shortfall, given that J&J raised its full-year earnings and revenue outlook.

While Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report and Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report get most of the vaccine attention, Johnson & Johnson is still riding pretty solid momentum from its COVID-19 vaccine sales.

With the FDA’s recent green light on a Johnson & Johnson booster shot, that should help keep driving the company's sales higher. 

After a prolonged pullback, let’s look at shares of J&J.

Trading Johnson & Johnson Stock

Daily chart of Johnson & Johnson stock.

Daily chart of Johnson & Johnson stock.

In late August, Johnson & Johnson stock pulled back from all-time highs down to the 50-day moving average.

TheStreet Recommends

Bulls were hoping this was the end of the correction and shares would resume the march higher.

What ensued was anything but, as shares fell in nine out of 10 sessions, and in 16 out of 20 sessions.

The four-week skid eventually found support at $157.50 — just above the prior all-time high and the 21-week moving average — before Tuesday’s post-earnings rally.

While today’s action is encouraging, J&J stock isn’t out of the woods quite yet. 

From here, bulls need to see the stock reclaim the 200-day moving average. Above that opens the door to the 50-day moving average.

Johnson & Johnson stock needs to push through these areas, but the area I’m really watching is the $170 to $171 area. In this zone, the stock will find the 61.8% retracement of the current correction, as well as the intersection of multiple trend lines.

If J&J stock can push through that zone, it will open the door back toward the $180 high and the 161.8% extension at $182.52.

On the downside, a move below $160 puts Johnson & Johnson stock below several short-term daily moving averages and the daily VWAP measure. That opens the door to $157.50 support, then the $154.50 area.

SPAC Special Purpose Acquisition Company Lead
INVESTING

Vivid Seats Rises in Market Debut Following SPAC Merger

Xbox Mini Fridge Lead
INVESTING

Microsoft to Start Taking Xbox Mini Fridge Preorders Next Week

Bank of America
INVESTING

Fund Managers Are Least Bullish in a Year: Bank of America Survey

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Lead
INVESTING

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Rises on First Day of Trading

Gamestop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop, AMC Rise; SEC Report Debunks Meme-Stock Conspiracy Ideas

DraftKings Lead
MARKETS

DraftKings Stock Lower After $22 Billion Entain Takeover Deadline Extension

Applied Materials Lead
INVESTING

Applied Materials Stock Up; JPMorgan Likes Chip-Capital-Spending Outlook

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stock Market Today: Dow Gains On Earnings Strength; Housing Starts Disappoint