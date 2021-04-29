Here's How High Facebook Can Rally After Earnings

Facebook is hitting new all-time highs after better-than-expected earnings. Here's how it could rally now.

We’re in the thick of earnings season and all investors could ask for was a reaction like we’re seeing to Facebook’s (FB) - Get Report quarterly results.

Shares jumped more than 6% to new all-time highs. The price action in this one has been beautiful and bulls are enjoying the reaction. It’s one of the top gainers on Thursday.

The company cruised past analysts’ expectations, easily beating earnings and revenue expectations.

For what it’s worth, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report did too, but the stock was barely up on the day despite its quarter. Heck, even Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report crushed consensus expectations, but its stock was hammered after a slight miss in its monthly active users (MAU) metric.

Competition and FAANG peers aside, just how far can Facebook rally? Let’s look at the chart.

Trading Facebook

Daily chart of Facebook stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Facebook stock has been trading pretty well lately. Like most of the other mega-cap tech stocks, Facebook topped out in late August and early September before embarking on a multi-quarter consolidation phase.

From the March lows - where the stock was under pressure but not collapsing like high-growth tech stocks - shares have been on a tear.

The stock continues to respect the $297.50 level. It was resistance in March, after which the stock broke out over this measure to new highs and pulled back to find it as support. That’s a very bullish development, in my opinion.

That’s even as Facebook stock failed to hold up over the prior all-time high near $305. So what now?

Given that bulls have done a good job bidding Facebook up off Thursday’s low, I’d like to keep this level in mind going forward.

A move below Thursday’s low makes the stock vulnerable to a decline down to the prior all-time high at $315.88.

On the upside, I want to see if shares can climb to the 161.8% extension up near $342. Above that will open up the 261.8% extension of the larger range (the Q1 range from 2020), up near $365.

As long as the market can hold up, Facebook stock can trade quite well from here as the technicals are strong.