Skip to main content
How to Defend Your Portfolio in a Bear Market: 3 Top Tips
How to Defend Your Portfolio in a Bear Market: 3 Top Tips

Citigroup, Wells Fargo Face Must-Clear Levels After Earnings

Citigroup and Wells Fargo are rallying on earnings. Here are the levels they must clear now.

After bank earnings started rolling in yesterday, Wells Fargo  (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report and Citigroup  (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report added to the mix on Friday.

For its part, Wells Fargo stock was up 6.2% despite missing on earnings and revenue estimates, while Citigroup delivered the group’s first meaningful top- and bottom-line beat of the season.

Its reward? A 13% rally.

JPMorgan  (JPM) - Get JP Morgan Chase & Co. Report shares were up 4.6% on the day and hit our first upside target after the shares dipped following a top- and bottom-line miss. 

Morgan Stanley  (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley Report stock also reported a profit and revenue miss.

So far, the banks are telling investors a mixed story.

Trading Wells Fargo Stock

Weekly chart of Wells Fargo stock.

Weekly chart of Wells Fargo stock.

There’s no other way to put it: Wells Fargo's chart is messy.

But if this group of stocks can find a way to rally on disappointing earnings, that’s a bullish development.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

For a sustainable rally in Wells Fargo though, it has quite a few levels to clear. That begins with the 10-week moving average, which has been active support for months now.

Above that opens the door to the 200-week moving average and the key $43.50 level. Above $43.50 and bulls could see $45 next, followed by the 50-week moving average and $50.

Should the rally lose steam, keep an eye on $37 to $37.50 and the monthly VWAP measure. These marks have been support thus far, but if they fail, it could put the $33.50 to $35 area in play.

That was the breakout level post-Covid and the 61.8% retracement.

Citigroup Stock Has 3 Upside Targets to Watch

Daily chart of Citigroup stock.

Daily chart of Citigroup stock.

Thankfully, Citigroup has a cleaner look than Wells Fargo — and its post-earnings rally of 13% is the cherry on top.

On Thursday, Citigroup closed below $45.50 support on the not-so-hot reports from JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. On Friday, though, the shares opened above the 10-day and 21-day moving averages and have gone on to reclaim the 50-day.

Now three levels loom very clearly on the charts:

  • The $50 level, which is the gap-fill from June. Citi finished Friday just 2 cents short of this point.
  • The $54 level, which was support in Q1 but resistance in Q2.
  • The $57.50 level, which is the December low and Q1 resistance, and is near the declining 200-day moving average and the monthly VWAP measure.

If Citigroup stock can’t get above and stay above $50, the bulls should be cautious in the intermediate term. If it gets above $50, the bulls can turn their attention to the next upside level, which is $54. 

MSC Seascape Lead JS
INVESTING

Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Have a New Rival

By Daniel Kline
BMW's manufacturing plant in South Carolina where it produces the X3 and X6 SUVs among other models. Photo: Handout
TECHNOLOGY
BMWYYTSLAPOAHY

BMW Creates a Big Problem for Itself

By Luc Olinga
Cannabis Weed Marijuana Federal Lead
CANNABIS
TLRYHEXO

Cannabis News Week: SAFE Banking Passes House (Again); New York Cracks Down

By Tony Owusu
Jim Cramer: Howard Schultz Speaks Out When He Has Concerns
INVESTING
SBUX

Starbucks Store Closings Spark Dispute With Unionizing Employees

By Rob Lenihan
OpenSea Lead
INVESTING

OpenSea Problems Keep Compounding

By Ellen Chang
Planet 13 Las Vegas Lead JS
INVESTING
PLHWFPLNHF

Bet on This $1 Cannabis Stock (Just Off the Las Vegas Strip)

By Daniel Kline
Shein Lead JS
INVESTING
HNNMYAMZNJD

TikTok Fashion Favorite Shein Considers a Big Step

By Veronika Bondarenko
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING
~BTCUSD

If Bitcoin Bulls Want to Party, the Crypto King Must Clear a Key Level

By Bret Kenwell