Broadcom Earnings: Here Are the Key Levels to Know

Broadcom is fresh off all-time highs as earnings loom. Let's look at a few key levels to know ahead of the print.

Semiconductor and chip stocks have been on fire and Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Broadcom Inc. Report is no exception.

Broadcom hit a new all-time high earlier this week and while the stock is doing a great job consolidating those gains, investors have their focus on earnings.

The company is set to report after the close on Thursday.

With the stock's strong performance this month, it’s already hit a profit target from one of our Real Money contributors.

Broadcom began a strong rally in mid-October.

First, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Report reported strong results. Then Goldman Sachs turned bullish on the industry.

Of course, it helped that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report were going gangbusters and have remained red hot.

Now though, I’m left watching two main areas on the chart for Broadcom.

Trading Broadcom Stock

Daily chart of Broadcom stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

The stock was able to breakout over the $500 area, a move that came in mid-October amid a bevy of positive catalysts.

The rally carried Broadcom stock up to a high near $575 amid a stretch of seven consecutive weekly gains.

As it stands, Broadcom is working on back-to-back inside days. While this “high and tight” formation would be attractive for a potential rotation, that trade is practically out the window with earnings due up.

That’s got me watching the $565 to $575 area on the downside.

Admittedly, that’s a fairly wide range, but in that zone we find the 10-day moving average, as well as the prior highs and the resistance level from when it consolidated last week.

A break of that area very well could put $550 on the table, along with the 10-month moving average.

On the upside, watch the current high at $593. A move over this level opens the door to $600-plus and specifically, puts the 261.8% extension in play up near $626.

Should shares gap up to that extension — requiring a rally of about 6.5% — let’s see if it can build steam above it or if the sellers step in and it fades.

If it’s the latter, let’s see if $593 and $600 levels are support.