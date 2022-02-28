Skip to main content
What's Happening in Ukraine? A Timeline of Recent Escalations
BP Stock: Here's the Chart as Energy Giant Sheds Roseneft Stake

BP is bailing on its near-20% stake in Russia's Rosneft. Here's how the charts look as the stock falls.

BP (BP) - Get BP Plc Report is making headlines on Monday, with the share down about 6% after a climb off the lows.

The decline comes despite a solid gain in the energy sector and as oil prices rise. But it also reflects BP's decision to exit its 19.75% stake in Rosneft, the Russian-based energy provider.

It “will likely result in charges amounting to around $25 billion,” as reported earlier by TheStreet and according to the company.

BP's move to pull out of a major stake in such a manner is a bit surprising. But the company said the divestiture would not affect its near-term financial targets.

Specifically, investors can still expect BP to generate a compounded annual growth rate for earnings of 7% to 9% over the next three years.

BP isn’t the only one making moves. 

Shell Plc SHEL — another U.K.-based energy giant — is reportedly “exiting all its joint-ventures with Gazprom, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-2 [liquefied-natural-gas] facility. Shell carries those [joint ventures] at [a] $3 billion valuation on its books, and it's warning of [impairments].”

BP stock opened at last week’s low, broke slightly below it, then bounced. Now the question is: Which direction is next?

Trading BP Stock

Daily chart of BP stock.

Daily chart of BP stock.

Unfortunately, the stock is sort of in no man’s land right now. The 10-day and 21-day moving averages are moving lower and BP stock is below both of them. It’s also below the 50-day.

On the flip side, it’s still above the 200-day and channel support, as well as the weekly VWAP measure.

Unlike most energy holdings traded here in the U.S., the charts for BP highlight quite a bit of volatility. For the most part, this group has performed incredibly well this year.

Oil prices have been spiking on the turmoil, but BP stock has not been a beneficiary.

With the stock currently down about 15% from the highs, I’m looking for either a rebound back into a key area or a deeper decline. There’s simply too much indecision near current levels.

Specifically, I’m looking at the $30 to $31 area, which contains the 50-day and declining 10-day moving average, as well as the daily VWAP measure.

Above that opens the door to the 200-week moving average, followed by the $33.50 to $34 zone.

On the downside, a move below $28.50 puts today’s low in play, followed by a possible move down to the 200-day moving average and channel support. 

Below the weekly VWAP measure, and investors’ attention should shift to the $25.50 level. 

