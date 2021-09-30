Boeing Flying Higher? Here's What the Chart Says.

Boeing stock looked promising yesterday but is now falling. Here's what the chart says for both the bulls and the bears.

Earlier this week Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report looked as if it was about to take flight, rising to a high of $299.94, up more than 11% from last week’s low.

But the shares are falling on Thursday, a market session that’s proving to be a turbulent one for the general market.

The company continues to gain traction on the sales front, with new orders finally making progress. But that hasn’t seemed to help the stock, which peaked in the first quarter and has been trending lower since.

This week’s high came yesterday, as the shares climbed Wednesday on news of the 737 Max gaining clearance in China after a successful test flight.

Investors have been patient with this one, but that patience has to be wearing thin.

Earnings are due up in a few weeks and investors want to know if the Chicago aerospace giant has what it takes for a fourth-quarter rally.

Let’s look at how the charts are set up. This one looks interesting.

Trading Boeing Stock

Daily chart of Boeing stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Wednesday’s rally sent Boeing stock to a critical juncture, a point at which the bears reminded investors who was in control.

The shares climbed to the 200-day moving average and, perhaps even more critical, to downtrend resistance (blue line). Since peaking in March, this downtrend measure has harshly rejected the stock on each rally.

Boeing stock has been choppy this week. On Monday, the shares gapped over $223.50 resistance but were then rejected by the 200-day. The stock gapped lower on Tuesday, gapped higher Wednesday and is moving lower again on Thursday.

Chop, chop, chop.

In an ideal world, Boeing will finish the week above the 50-day moving average and the $223.65 level.

But we don’t live in an ideal world, so the bare minimum for bulls should be a close above the 21-day moving average and staying above this week’s low at $216.42.

Below that puts the $205 to $208 area back in play, followed by the weekly VWAP measure currently near $200.

On the upside, keep it simple and focus on $229.94 — or simply $230. Above this measure puts Boeing above the 200-day moving average and downtrend resistance, and also gives it a weekly-up rotation.

That could put $250 in play.