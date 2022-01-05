Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Why Verizon and AT&T Delayed 5G Launch
AT&T, Verizon Stock Alert: Trading Telecom Amid 5G Rollout Delay

AT&T and Verizon stocks have gotten off to a strong start this year, rewarding investors amid their delayed rollout of 5G.

AT&T  (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report and Verizon  (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report stocks have gotten off to a hot start this year, up 8% and 4.5%, respectively.

The rallies come even as headlines continue to hit that the 5G rollout will be delayed. Of course, AT&T's bullish business update certainly helped. 

While some are talking about a great multi-year investment opportunity, others have expressed how a 5G rollout could cause a ripple effect.

For example, airlines argue that it could result in delayed flights.

Earlier this week, AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay their 5G rollouts, but it hasn’t seemed to weigh on the stocks.

Let’s look at the charts.

Trading AT&T Stock

Weekly chart of AT&T stock.

A few weeks ago I took a look at AT&T stock. After getting crushed for most of 2021, I ask if AT&T had just bottomed on Dec. 16.

In fact, that was the bottom and the stock has been on fire since, rallying more than 20% from last month’s low.

Amid the rebound, AT&T has reclaimed the 2020 low near $26 and has climbed back into its prior support zone.

While the stock is almost breaking out of that zone, it’s running into its weekly VWAP measure and the underside of prior uptrend support (purple line).

If AT&T stock can clear these levels near $27, then we could see a quick move up to the $27.75 to $28 area, where AT&T currently finds its 50-day moving average.

Above that and it’s possible that $30-plus is in play.

On the downside, I would like to see AT&T avoid making new lows. It can do that by holding up over its 21-week moving average, as well as some of its short-term moving averages, like the 10-day, 21-day and 50-day.

Trading Verizon Stock

Weekly chart of Verizon stock.

Interestingly, I also looked at Verizon recently, as we sized up the five worst-performing Dow stocks at the end of 2021.

Verizon held the $52 area we were watching and is now pushing higher.

Be careful though, as the stock is approaching its 50-week moving average and weekly VWAP measure. 

If the stock can clear this level, well as $56, Verizon stock could be looking at a larger move up to the $60 to $62 area.

On the downside, let’s see if shares can stay above $53.75. Below that mark puts $52 back in play, followed by $50. 

