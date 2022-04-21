Skip to main content
Shouldn’t Higher Rates Be Bad for Stocks? The Answer Is Complicated
Shouldn’t Higher Rates Be Bad for Stocks? The Answer Is Complicated

Is AT&T Stock Back in Action and Worth Buying Now?

AT&T stock is rallying after better-than-expected earnings. Here are the upside levels to watch now.

AT&T  (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report is rallying on Thursday, up more than 4% after reporting earnings. For long-time shareholders, it’s been quite a nice reprieve over the last few weeks.

The stock rode higher earlier this month once the company completed its spinoff of Warner Bros Discovery  (WBD) - Get WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. Report. After consolidating over the past week, shares are on the run again.

Today’s rally comes after the company was able to deliver a top- and bottom-line earnings beat.

When Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report reported earnings a few days ago, it reported a dip in its subscribers. This had investors worried about streaming losing steam. AT&T proved that theory wrong.

The HBO and HBO Max unit added 12.8 million new subs versus the same quarter last year and 3 million in the most recent quarter.

So far, the report seems to be giving the stock a nice jolt to the upside. With a low valuation and a 5.5% dividend yield, are the technicals about to start working in AT&T’s favor as well?

Trading AT&T Stock

Daily chart of AT&T stock.

Daily chart of AT&T stock.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Despite a market-wide reversal in the main US stock indices, AT&T stock is pushing higher. Shares are going weekly-up over last week’s high of $20.12. Notably, it’s also thrusting the stock above the key $20 level.

Assuming the stock can close above this level, it will have investors looking at the 2022 high at $20.74.

AT&T has been a terrible laggard over the years. However, could it be a leader in this current environment where defense stocks are leading? For instance, Verizon  (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report — which reports earnings tomorrow — has held up quite well this year.

If AT&T can maintain momentum and clear $21, it’s not out of the question that the stock could eventually climb toward $23. There we find the 161.8% extension and a major gap from last May. 

If the stock goes on to fill that gap, it will send AT&T up to $23.58.

On the downside, bulls should use caution if the stock can't stay above $20. That wouldn’t necessarily mean the end for AT&T stock, but it would keep the $19.25 level in play.

If it were to lose this level — and thus the 10-day and 200-day moving averages — it would open the door to the 21-day and the gap-fill level down at $18.30.

For now though, the relative strength that AT&T’s displaying is encouraging. Let’s not fight the trend until it ends. 

Photo of a hand holding a magnifying glass with text overlay that reads "What Are Liabilities?"
L

What Are Liabilities? Definitions, Types & Example

By TheStreet Staff
NYSE Stock Trader Stocks Lead
MARKETS
TSLATWTRNFLX

Stock Market Today - 4/21: Stocks Down As Yield Rise Clips Earnings Boost; Tesla Surges On Bullish Musk Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
Fire in a Cup Lead JS
INVESTING
PEP

Mountain Dew Wants You to Drink Pain

By Colette Bennett
Elon Musk Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Here's Everything Elon Musk Said on Tesla's Q1 2022 Earnings Call

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
gresham oregon homes sh
REAL ESTATE

More Bad News for Housing Market As Sales Drop

By Dan Weil
Disney World Parade Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Disney's Major Headache Just Got A Lot Bigger

By Veronika Bondarenko and Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Netflix's 'Stranger Things.'
INVESTING
NFLX

Maybe Netflix's Problem is Its Shows, Not Password Sharing

By Michael Tedder
Lincoln Star Concept Lead KL
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAF

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

By Luc Olinga