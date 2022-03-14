Skip to main content
How Inflation Impacts Bank and Tech Earnings Risk
How Inflation Impacts Bank and Tech Earnings Risk

Apple Stock Alert: Will Foxconn Closure Sink iPhone Maker?

Apple stock is pulling back for the third straight day after news from Foxconn. Here are the support and resistance levels to know now.

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report stock is one to watch. Partially because it’s the biggest company in the world and partly because it holds so much weight from a sentiment perspective.

However, it’s mostly important because it’s the best performing MMAANG stock right now — that is, FAANG plus Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Meta  (MVRS) - Get Meta Report instead of Facebook.

Apple has held up the best among mega-cap tech, down just 15.4% from its highs coming into Monday.

That’s pretty impressive, as it’s outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P 500. Outside of oil, it’s outperforming most stocks, even as Apple stock falters following last week’s product event.

However, Apple is lagging the market on Monday, with the S&P 500 higher on the day and Apple down about 1%.

Knocking it lower is the news that “Foxconn has halted operations at its Shenzhen facilities as part for that city's attempt to slow the spread of Covid.”

Apple stock was down as much as 2.2% on the day, which follows a two-day 5% skid from Thursday and Friday. How do the charts look from here?

Trading Apple Stock

Daily chart of Apple stock.

Daily chart of Apple stock.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Apple stock was greeted with a sell-the-news reaction last week, with Wall Street shrugging off its new products and ideas. In this climate, that’s no surprise.

With this morning’s open, Apple undercut the February low at $152, but found its footing between the 200-day and 50-week moving averages and near the $150 area. The $150 zone was resistance in 2021 and is acting as support in 2022. At least so far.

However, now we’re in a bit of a quandary with Apple stock.

The stock is rebounding nicely over last month’s low, giving active traders a nice bullish reversal day trade. If it gains momentum, it has the potential for a larger swing trade.

That said, the stock is struggling with the 200-day moving average and near Friday’s and last week’s low of $154.50. If it fails to recover these marks and regain $155-plus, then the bears may very well remain in control.

Above these measures puts active resistance in play, which has been the 10-day and 21-day moving averages.

On the downside, it’s a break of $150 and the 50-week moving average that bulls need to be cautious of. Below these marks and the $138 to $140 area is in play.

Near that zone, Apple stock finds its rising 21-month moving average and a prior breakout zone. However, the larger risk at that point is the broader market. If Apple rolls over, will the rest of the market not be rolling over with it?

It’s hard to believe it won’t be. 

Bitcoin 1 Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin Getting Under People's Skin as Popular Tattoo

By Rob Lenihan
Hong Kong Stocks Fluctuate As Oil Rally Aids CNOOC, PetroChina While Tech Stocks Slide Amid Regulatory Challenges
MARKETS
XOMCVX

Oil Slides On Russia-Ukraine Talks, China Covid Lockdowns; U.S. Gas Prices Hold at $4.325 Per Gallon

By Martin Baccardax
Rivian R1T Lead
INVESTING
RIVN

Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

By Luc Olinga
Lockheed Martin's Results Top Estimates, but Notes Risks to F-35 Program
MARKETS
LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Jumps As Germany Plans F-35 Fighter Jet Purchase In Defense Spending Ramp

By Martin Baccardax
ford-thumb
MARKETS
FTSLA

Ford Stock Edges Higher On Extended Volkswagen EV Pact, SK Battery Output Deal

By Martin Baccardax
Cathie Wood ARK Investment Management Lead
INVESTING
SSYSVLDADPT

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Catches 3D Printer Bug

By Dan Weil
Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS
XOMCVXTSLA

Stock Market Today - 3/14: Stocks Leap, Oil Slumps on Russia-Ukraine Talks; Fed Rate Hike Risk Looms

By Martin Baccardax
2022 Tesla Model Y AWD Lead JS
INVESTING
TSLALCIDRIVN

Elon Musk and Tesla Have a New Car to Expand Their Domination

By Luc Olinga