December 13, 2021
What Action Alerts PLUS Is Watching in 2022
How to Trade Apple as It Approaches a $3 Trillion Valuation

Apple is closing in on a $3 trillion market cap. Here's how to trade the stock as it nears this record milestone.
Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is again the talk of Wall Street. This time, it's as the company goes for the first-ever $3 trillion company by market cap.

The stock needed to rally about 2% from Friday’s close to hit it, but came up just shy when it rallied 1.49% on Monday morning.

An upgrade from JPMorgan helped give the stock a morning boost, although it has since turned negative on the day, currently down about 1%.

For now, the stock is selling off from its higher open, just as the rest of the market has too.

That has Apple coming up just short of the $3 trillion level so far. Obviously there will be more opportunities for it to do so, although the potential for a reversal does loom.

This could be a tricky week, with a quadruple witching expiration due up on Friday and with the Fed’s two-day meeting taking place this week.

While neither has a direct correlation with Apple, it could be a market-altering action and thus, impact Apple in that manner.

Trading Apple Stock

Daily chart of Apple stock.

Daily chart of Apple stock.

Overall, I remain bullish on Apple. We have been fortunate enough to have made some long calls in this one.

After Apple hit our first price target in the $170 area, it quickly retreated before finding its footing near the 10-day moving average.

In November, I wrote that after a move above $175, "longer-term bulls can look at the $188 to $194 area as the next upside target zone.

I still believe that to be true, but the key here is “longer-term bulls.”

The stock simply cannot power through the first target zone near $170 and sprint to the $188 to $195 area without a breather. Or at least, Apple stock cannot do so in a healthy manner.

Particularly when the overall market is being tough to navigate and as we have some sell-the-news traders reacting to the push for $3 trillion.

If Apple closes below Friday’s high at $179.63, then we will have a reversal on our hands.

The question will be, does Apple soon find its footing and push back above $180 or will the stock reset back down to the $169 to $172 area and the 10-day moving average?

If it’s the latter, I’d be inclined to consider it a buy-the-dip opportunity. I’m somewhat tempted to wait for the $165 area and/or the 21-day moving average as a buying opportunity, but we’ll have to re-evaluate Apple stock on a deeper dip. 

